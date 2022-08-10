247Sports projects college football’s top 10 offenses for the 2022 season

It’s no secret that Texas’ offense is loaded with playmakers for the 2022 college football season.

Second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian significantly improved the roster via the transfer portal and 2022 recruiting cycle this offseason. There’s still question marks along the offensive line, but the talent and depth at quarterback, running back and wide receiver is certainly impressive.

If former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is as advertised, combined with an All-American wide receiver (Xavier Worthy) and Heisman hopeful at running back (Bijan Robinson), Sarkisian’s offensive unit could be one of the top in the country.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently projected the 10 best offenses for the 2022 season, and Texas landed on the back end of the rankings. The Longhorns appeared at No. 9, while Big 12 foe Oklahoma landed at No. 7. The most surprising part of the rankings may be Alabama at No. 4 behind Wake Forest and Tennessee.

Here’s a look at Crawford’s prediction of the top offenses in college football for the upcoming season.

SMU

Texas

Georgia

Oklahoma

Houston

USC

Alabama

Wake Forest

Tennessee

Ohio State

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire