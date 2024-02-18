247Sports projects Carson Beck’s rating in College Football 25 video game

247Sports projects that Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck will be one of the highest-rated players in EA Sports’ College Football 25 video game. Beck is projected to be rated as a 94 overall with his top attribute being accuracy.

Carson Beck is one of the country’s top returning quarterbacks. Beck is part of a Georgia team that should be the highest-rated team in College Football 25. Georgia is the consensus way-too-early preseason No. 1 team in the country ahead of the 2024 college football season.

247Sports does project that Carson Beck will be rated lower than Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (95) and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (96). Carson Beck will play behind of the top offensive lines in College Football 25. Georgia’s speed and depth at the skill positions will make the Bulldogs one of the most fun teams to play with in the EA Sports video game, which is expected to be released this summer.

Carson Beck won’t have the highest speed rating, so many folks playing College Football 25 will likely opt to use Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, or Ole Miss if they are looking to use a mobile signal-caller.

