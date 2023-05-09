247Sports projects bowl matchups for 2023: Where does Ohio State go?
Spring football has ended and although we are still months away from the start of college football for the 2023 season, it hasn’t stopped 247Sports from projecting where Ohio State and every other school will end up during bowl season.
Brad Crawford had the difficult task of making these picks and we all know these are subject to change but it’s still fun to take a look at. Multiple factors can change the course of a season like injuries, suspensions, and mid-season transfers.
Find out below where 247Sports expects Ohio State to finish their season along with all the other teams making bowl games.
Los Angeles Bowl
Relive the Sights & Sounds of Arizona's 2023 Spring Game#ItsPersonal | #DesertFury pic.twitter.com/Wkh7mCvhHU
— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 20, 2023
Matchup
San Diego State vs. Arizona
New Mexico Bowl
We’ve got the Bowl Blues 😢
We miss you @BYUfootball and @SMUFB, thank you for the opportunity to host you in the 505. pic.twitter.com/z0une0eBim
— New Mexico Bowl (@NMBowl) December 18, 2022
Matchup
Air Force vs. Western Kentucky
Lending Tree Bowl
That champion feeling! pic.twitter.com/qQMZpXvgo9
— LendingTree Bowl (@LT_Bowl) December 18, 2022
Matchup
Georgia Southern vs. Toledo
Potato Bowl
Here’s a recap just in case you missed it 🥔🤩 pic.twitter.com/atls7jSM2A
— FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 21, 2022
Matchup
San Jose St. vs. Miami (OH)
Frisco Bowl
The Frisco Bowl is proud to partner with Justin Hats! Justin has been the standard of the west since 1879.
Visit: https://t.co/ARCtrtdoN6 to learn more.
#friscotx #friscobowl #bowlseason pic.twitter.com/hohczWGotC
— Frisco Bowl (@FriscoBowlGame) May 9, 2023
Matchup
Cincinnati vs. Southern Methodist
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Final score @HerdFB 28 @UConnFootball 14. Congrats to the Thundering Herd! 🦬🏆#MBBowlGame #WeAreMarshall pic.twitter.com/LoKmnw5eg9
— Myrtle Beach Bowl Game (@MBBowlGame) December 19, 2022
Matchup
Central Florida vs. Troy
Fenway Bowl
Just reliving this weekend. @LouisvilleFB | @GoBearcatsFB | @wasabi_cloud pic.twitter.com/tOOwzVzQAX
— Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 19, 2022
Matchup
Wake Forest vs. Boise State
New Orleans Bowl
We're thankful for @terminix and their commitment to the success of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. We look forward to our continued partnership. #RLBowl pic.twitter.com/KAWR54QgBq
— R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (@NewOrleansBowl) May 3, 2023
Matchup
Liberty vs. South Alabama
Boca Raton Bowl
🚨 OFFICIAL: The stage is set!
🚀 Toledo // @ToledoFB
🆚
🦅 Liberty // @LibertyFootball
🗓 Tuesday, December 20 | 7:30 p.m. ET | FAU Stadium
🎟 Tix on Sale – https://t.co/NMBjjcC3S7#bocabowl #football #bowlgame #selectionsunday #southflorida #florida #MACtion pic.twitter.com/up5DyMfCUC
— RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (@BocaBowl) December 4, 2022
Matchup
Appalachian State vs. Alabama-Birmingham
Cure Bowl
Senior LB KJ Robertson accepts the @CureBowl MVP trophy with his daughter on his shoulders. Says it’s the first time she got to see him play. @TroyTrojansFB’s defense had 5 takeaways. pic.twitter.com/7KriXKP1yG
— Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) December 16, 2022
Matchup
Army vs. James Madison
Armed Forces Bowl
CONGRATS to the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Champions @AF_Football, the coldest game in bowl history! #AirForce #LMAFB pic.twitter.com/lB2PNl2iCv
— LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 23, 2022
Matchup
Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee
Las Vegas Bowl
The Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. 🏈
📍2022 @SRSDistribution Las Vegas Bowl#LVBowl | #Vegas | #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/kHS8E2N3q2
— SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 20, 2022
Matchup
Kentucky vs. UCLA
Independence Bowl
𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲.
A look back at @UHCougarFB raising that 🏆!#IndyBowl | #BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/NboK5e9noz
— Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (@IndyBowl) December 28, 2022
Matchup
BYU vs. Washington State
Gasparilla Bowl
🏴☠️ They came.
They invaded.
They conquered.
Congrats, Deacon Nation! pic.twitter.com/4AeiwT5nhb
— Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 24, 2022
Matchup
Mississippi State vs. Nebraska
Hawaii Bowl
Final score in a very close game with MTSU taking the lead over SDSU! 📺: @espn #CollegeFootball #BowlSeason #ESPNEvents #EasyPost #MadeinHawaii #PlayedinHawaii #christmaseve pic.twitter.com/YZ33b1GHSD
— EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl (@HawaiiBowl) December 25, 2022
Matchup
UTSA vs. Utah State
Bahamas Bowl
KINGS OF THE CONCH 👑🐚 pic.twitter.com/EqBWKCi9Aa
— Bahamas Bowl (@TheBahamasBowl) December 16, 2022
Matchup
North Texas vs. Ohio
Quick Lane Bowl
Final score from Ford Field! @NMStateFootball pic.twitter.com/lYk6IeClVd
— Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) December 26, 2022
Matchup
Purdue vs. Western Michigan
Camellia Bowl
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘀@UBFootball#HistoryHappensHere pic.twitter.com/IgSiW64reo
— Camellia Bowl (@CamelliaBowl) December 27, 2022
Matchup
Eastern Michigan vs. Coastal Carolina
Birmingham Bowl
What Champs look like – @ECUPiratesFB! pic.twitter.com/NaqScuArlg
— TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl (@Birmingham_Bowl) January 4, 2023
Matchup
Memphis vs. Auburn
First Responder Bowl
Congratulations to @MemphisFB, your 2022 SERVPro First Responder Bowl Champions! pic.twitter.com/IiVmfGyoRW
— First Responder Bowl (@FRBowl) December 27, 2022
Matchup
Baylor vs. Florida
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Congratulations to your 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Champions, @BadgerFootball! pic.twitter.com/qbfA4TDMD3
— Guaranteed Rate Bowl (@RateBowl) December 28, 2022
Matchup
Kansas State vs. Michigan State
Holiday Bowl
Listening to this on repeat todaypic.twitter.com/J2JwDOC7Qp
— SDCCU Holiday Bowl (@HolidayBowl) December 29, 2022
Matchup
NC State vs. Utah
Liberty Bowl
𝐖𝐨𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐢𝐞!@RazorbackFB are the 64th @autozone Liberty Bowl Champs! pic.twitter.com/ZZgx9fcZYN
— AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) December 29, 2022
Matchup
Oklahoma State vs. Missouri
Military Bowl
Your 2022 #MilitaryBowl MVP is QB Riley Leonard‼️ pic.twitter.com/eXqUMnfo0S
— Military Bowl (@MilitaryBowl) December 30, 2022
Matchup
ECU vs. Louisville
Alamo Bowl
Congratulations @UW_Football!
2022 Valero Alamo Bowl Champions.#purplereign pic.twitter.com/0ohH3kIkTF
— 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗼 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 (@valeroalamobowl) December 31, 2022
Matchup
Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Texas Bowl
What a game 🫡@TaxAct #TexasBowl pic.twitter.com/SRKdyvgSta
— TaxAct Texas Bowl (@TexasBowl) December 31, 2022
Matchup
Texas A&M vs. TCU
Pinstripe Bowl
It's been one day since the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Relive the magic of @gopherfootball and @cusefootball on the gridiron at iconic Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/OknovxJLjI
— Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (@PinstripeBowl) December 31, 2022
Matchup
Duke vs. Iowa
Sun Bowl
That’s the game! pic.twitter.com/Cdk8fzLAfI
— Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 30, 2022
Matchup
Oregon State vs. North Carolina
Arizona Bowl
Champions. Congrats to @OhioFootball. Hell of a game. #BarstoolAZBowl pic.twitter.com/JCqnHumfj2
— The Barstool Arizona Bowl (@BarstoolAZBowl) December 31, 2022
Matchup
Fresno State vs. Buffalo
Cheez-It Bowl
Congratulations to the 2022 #CheezItBowl Champions @FSUFootball! pic.twitter.com/FLIahSx9Zt
— Cheez-It Bowl (@CheezItBowl) December 30, 2022
Matchup
Texas Tech vs. Miami
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
There’s no other bowl game like us…
— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 31, 2022
Matchup
Pittsburgh vs. Illinois
Gator Bowl
Final score of the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl🏆 pic.twitter.com/B7Td5BC0Y2
— TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 31, 2022
Matchup
Arkansas vs. Florida State
Music City Bowl
FINAL: the remix is always better. pic.twitter.com/3HV3DmTIxc
— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 31, 2022
Matchup
Ole Miss vs. Maryland
ReliaQuest Bowl
The @HailStateFB Bulldogs are officially the 2023 Reliaquest Bowl Champions!!!
Final Score: #HailState 19 – #Illini 10#SwingYourSword pic.twitter.com/9mAQCQTMhl
— ReliaQuest Bowl (@ReliaQuestBowl) January 2, 2023
Matchup
South Carolina vs. Minnesota
Citrus Bowl
Dinner of #CitrusBowl Champions! pic.twitter.com/hwIVkLs0E4
— Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@CitrusBowl) January 2, 2023
Matchup
Tennessee vs. Wisconsin
Fiesta Bowl
The TCU Horned Frogs are @vrbo #FiestaBowl Champions!@TCUFootball | #GoFrogs | #FiestaFrogs pic.twitter.com/Ah6qpRc5B6
— Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) January 1, 2023
Matchup
Notre Dame vs. Washington
Cotton Bowl
The 87th #GoodyearCottonBowl Classic featured The @HeismanTrophy winner and, wow, did he deliver!@uscfb's Caleb Williams threw for 460 yards & a Classic-record 5 touchdowns.
Truly a performance #LikeNoOther! pic.twitter.com/Y8Iky1opkT
— Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) January 13, 2023
Matchup
LSU vs. USC
Orange Bowl
That feeling you get when you’re a champion 👑 pic.twitter.com/9pF91etTk3
— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) January 2, 2023
Matchup
Clemson vs. Penn State
Peach Bowl
𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓. 💥⏳@OhioStateFB vs. @GeorgiaFootball#CFAPeachBowl | #GoBucks #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/NZp0Cnx23T
— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 28, 2022
Matchup
Alabama vs. Tulane
Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
9️⃣0⃣th @Allstate Sugar Bowl to double as @CFBPlayoff Semifinal 🏈
📆 Monday, January 1, 2024 @ 🏟 @CaesarsDome
🔗 https://t.co/4lcLAOqxi0#CFBPlayoff | #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/dNYPIX0Abb
— Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) March 23, 2023
Matchup
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Michigan
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
This is a feeling you'll never forget.
On the game's grandest stage, @PennStateFball & @Utah_Football put on a #RoseBowl performance worth remembering 🌹 pic.twitter.com/HsDWWYPUpe
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 3, 2023
Matchup
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Texas
CFP National Championship
Just 250 days until Houston… 🏈🏆#CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/QWRje08PRd
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 3, 2023
Matchup
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Ohio State
