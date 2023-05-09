247Sports projects bowl matchups for 2023: Where does Ohio State go?

Michael Chen
·7 min read

Spring football has ended and although we are still months away from the start of college football for the 2023 season, it hasn’t stopped 247Sports from projecting where Ohio State and every other school will end up during bowl season.

Brad Crawford had the difficult task of making these picks and we all know these are subject to change but it’s still fun to take a look at. Multiple factors can change the course of a season like injuries, suspensions, and mid-season transfers.

Find out below where 247Sports expects Ohio State to finish their season along with all the other teams making bowl games.

Los Angeles Bowl

Matchup

San Diego State vs. Arizona

New Mexico Bowl

Matchup

Air Force vs. Western Kentucky

Lending Tree Bowl

Matchup

Georgia Southern vs. Toledo

Potato Bowl

Matchup

San Jose St. vs. Miami (OH)

Frisco Bowl

Matchup

Cincinnati vs. Southern Methodist

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Matchup

Central Florida vs. Troy

Fenway Bowl

Matchup

Wake Forest vs. Boise State

New Orleans Bowl

Matchup

Liberty vs. South Alabama

Boca Raton Bowl

Matchup

Appalachian State vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Cure Bowl

Matchup

Army vs. James Madison

Armed Forces Bowl

Matchup

Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee

Las Vegas Bowl

Matchup

Kentucky vs. UCLA

Independence Bowl

Matchup

BYU vs. Washington State

Gasparilla Bowl

Matchup

Mississippi State vs. Nebraska

Hawaii Bowl

Matchup

UTSA vs. Utah State

Bahamas Bowl

Matchup

North Texas vs. Ohio

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup

Purdue vs. Western Michigan

Camellia Bowl

Matchup

Eastern Michigan vs. Coastal Carolina

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup

Memphis vs. Auburn

First Responder Bowl

Matchup

Baylor vs. Florida

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup

Kansas State vs. Michigan State

Holiday Bowl

Matchup

NC State vs. Utah

Liberty Bowl

Matchup

Oklahoma State vs. Missouri

Military Bowl

Matchup

ECU vs. Louisville

Alamo Bowl

Matchup

Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Texas Bowl

Matchup

Texas A&M vs. TCU

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup

Duke vs. Iowa

Sun Bowl

Matchup

Oregon State vs. North Carolina

Arizona Bowl

Matchup

Fresno State vs. Buffalo

Cheez-It Bowl

Matchup

Texas Tech vs. Miami

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Matchup

Pittsburgh vs. Illinois

Gator Bowl

Matchup

Arkansas vs. Florida State

Music City Bowl

Matchup

Ole Miss vs. Maryland

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup

South Carolina vs. Minnesota

Citrus Bowl

Matchup

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl

Matchup

Notre Dame vs. Washington

Cotton Bowl

Matchup

LSU vs. USC

Orange Bowl

Matchup

Clemson vs. Penn State

Peach Bowl

Matchup

Alabama vs. Tulane

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

Matchup

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Michigan

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Texas

CFP National Championship

Matchup

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Ohio State

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire