247Sports projects a 10-win season for Dabo Swinney and Clemson football

Every season has been considered critical for Clemson football for several years, and 2024 continues this trend.

Expectations remain high, but there’s a noticeable change this year. Many analysts and fans are setting the bar lower than usual, which puts the Tigers in a unique position. They have a lot of potential, but there is also a fair amount of skepticism surrounding them.

Despite these tempered expectations, Clemson’s potential this season is higher than many are giving them credit for. The team has the talent and ability to exceed these predictions. This sets the stage for an intriguing season ahead, where the Tigers could very well defy their critics and regain their status as a dominant force in college football. The dynamics of this scenario make it one to watch closely, as Clemson has the chance to surprise everyone and return to the top of the ranks.

247Sports recently predicted all 10-win teams in college football in 2024, with Clemson making the list with a 10-2 record. Their two predicted losses come from Georgia and Florida State.

Clemson has two of the biggest games in the ACC next season. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta has set the stage for a huge Week 1 matchup between perennial powers in the ACC and SEC. The trip to Florida State in Week 5 will help define the conference championship race. Clemson projects to lose both, but it would not be a surprise if Dabo Swinney pulled out upsets. Watch out for NC State and at Virginia Tech.

Clemson does have to watch out for NC State and Virginia Tech, but the same could be said the other way. Georgia and Florida State have to worry about Clemson.

The Tigers’ ceiling is tremendous and if the offense puts things together with starting quarterback Cade Klubnik taking the next step, double-digit wins is a real possibility.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire