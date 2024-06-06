Who 247Sports predicts will win the Chapel Hill Super Regional

North Carolina is getting set to face off against West Virginia in the Chapel Hill Super Regional this weekend with a trip to Omaha on the line.

The Tar Heels took care of business in the Chapel Hill Regional, beating LSU in a winner-take-all game on Monday night. Meanwhile, West Virginia outlasted Arizona, Dallas Baptist, and Grand Canyon to move on to the next round. Now the two teams will meet in a three-game series at The Bosh and it should be an exciting weekend ahead.

As for what to expect, 247Sports released its predictions for each series in the super regional round and who will make it to Omaha. For Chapel Hill, they are going with the home team in this one:

Analysis: West Virginia emerged victorious from a Tucson Regional dubbed the “regional of death,” but two of its three wins came against four-seed Grand Canyon and it never faced host Arizona. It would be unfair to call the Mountaineers untested, but North Carolina is by far the best team they will have seen this postseason. UNC’s star power in Vance Honeycutt, Parks Harber, Casey Cook and other bats, along with an impressive pitching staff, should win the day here. Chapel Hill will be a tough place for West Virginia to make its program super regional debut. Pick: North Carolina

This should be a very interesting series especially with the Mountaineers having ace Derek Clark ready to throw. The Tar Heels got off to sluggish starts against Long Island and LSU on Sunday but still managed to win the regional.

Let’s hope 247Sports is right and we can see the Diamond Heels in Omaha.

