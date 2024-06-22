247Sports predicts where UNC football program will finish

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program will face some tough questions this season after losing a lot of talent from last year’s roster.

Losing Drake Maye, Cedric Gray, and Tez Walker will hurt the Tar Heels in terms of production. But UNC does return playmakers and is a team that will be intriguing going into this season.

As we are still a few months away from the start of the season, 247Sports is making their predictions for the Atlantic Coast Conference and where each team will finish. For the Tar Heels, they have UNC at No. 6 in the conference with a 9-3 record overall and a 5-3 record in conference play:

UNC had the toughest preseason ACC schedule last season but got a far better draw this year. Feisty App State gets replaced by a lesser in-state foe in Charlotte, which headlines a weak non-conference slate. The Tar Heels dropped some serious head-scratchers the past couple of seasons. However, expect running back Omarion Hampton and an improved defense to end that trend, for the most part, in 2024.

UNC’s non-conference schedule really isn’t too hard with the toughest game likely being Week 1 at Minnesota.

In terms of the ACC, they do play NC State and Florida State which are their two toughest games in the conference. But with the UNC football program, you really never know what you’re going to get.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire