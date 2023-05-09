247Sports predicts where, how far Michigan football will get in 2023 postseason

Michigan football is getting a fair amount of hype this offseason, coming off of two-straight Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff appearances. The Wolverines have the fifth-most returning talent in 2023, and is one of the few top schools to be bringing back their starting quarterback.

But the optimism, though palpable, is limited.

247Sports put together a too-early bowl projection piece on Monday, and the expectation is that Michigan will be good enough to return to the College Football Playoff — meaning it’s one of the best four teams in the country — but that the semifinal continues to be the ceiling.

CFB PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL (SUGAR BOWL)

Projected matchup: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Michigan This again? The Bulldogs and Wolverines played two years ago down in Miami and Georgia steamrolled Jim Harbaugh’s team. This marks Michigan’s third-straight trip to the playoff and the Wolverines have not won a game yet. Georgia goes for a three-peat, unprecedented in the modern era. The more things change, the more they stay the same and we’re expecting the Bulldogs to get back to the final four as the top seed once again. Have you looked at their regular-season slate?

The writer, Brad Crawford, has Michigan as the No. 4 seed, with Ohio State coming in as the 2-seed. That indicates that he anticipates the Buckeyes will win the head-to-head matchup in The Game. While that might appear disheartening, that’s been his prediction each of the past two years right up until the point the clock hit zero in the final Saturday of November. He also has the national championship game being a rematch between Georgia and Ohio State, so that tells you what he expects to happen in his projection, above.

Converse to Michigan returning much of its talent, particularly with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, neither Georgia nor Ohio State has an incumbent signal caller returning. Generally speaking, having an experienced QB goes a long way to team success, especially considering you never know just how well they’ll acclimate once in-season.

Story continues

More Football!

247Sports: Michigan football is the best fit for 2024 five-star OT Former Michigan football corner Lavert Hill earns All-XFL Ranking Big Ten teams by recruiting rankings mid-May 2023

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire