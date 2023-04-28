247Sports predicts seven Ohio State players selected in the first round of 2024 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft just began last night with three Ohio State players getting selected in the first round.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud went No. 2 to the Houston Texans, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was taken sixth by the Arizona Cardinals, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was selected at No. 20 by the Seattle Seahawks.

Many schools would think that having three players taken within the first twenty picks is impressive, but 247Sports Allen Trieu had a “hold my Buckeye candy” moment for the 2024 potential Buckeyes selected in the first round.

For the best local Columbus news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Columbus Dispatch.

Trieu released a way-too-early 2024 mock draft with seven Ohio State stars projected to get picked on day one. Find out below which Buckeyes Trieu believes could be taken in the first round about a year from now.

No. 2 - Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Houston Texans)

Where did we get the idea that CJ Stroud can't read the field/coverages? Takes one look to the left and delivers it to Marvin Harrison Jr. Like he saw it on tape. pic.twitter.com/HUG4jhwKN7 — Kevin Fielder 🇫🇮🦖 (@TheKevinFielder) April 23, 2023

Breakdown

A reunion with Stroud in Houston would make a ton of sense, especially given how familiar they are with each other. The pair combined for 77 receptions, 1,263 yards, and 14 scores this past season.

No. 15 - Defensive tackle, Michael Hall Jr. (New Orleans Saints)

Michael Hall Jr. with the clutch sack. No. 2 @OhioStateFB has the ball back with just under 4 minutes left. pic.twitter.com/5fjPjrkZrv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 4, 2022

Breakdown

After scratching the surface last season, Hall Jr. could really explode onto the national scene this fall. It looks like Trieu thinks that will be the case. Plus the Saints do love their Buckeyes.

Story continues

No. 16 - Cornerback, Denzel Burke (Minnesota Vikings)

✅ First INT

✅ First Pick-6 @King10Burke adds on to No. 11 @OhioStateFB''s early lead at Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/PijWjGyTRg — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) October 2, 2021

Breakdown

Burke was fantastic during his freshman year but was inconsistent during this past one. Like Hall Jr., Trieu believes that Burke will put it all together and jumps into the first round with the Vikings.

No. 22 - Offensive guard, Donovan Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

This year's OG class graded lower up top for me, but the 2024 group could have a Round 1 prospect in Ohio State's Donovan Jackson. 5-star who's 6'4", 320, with ~36" arms. Strong, well-built. Has the lateral mobility, vision, and quick hands to handle stunts, as displayed below. pic.twitter.com/YW6CBLPn4B — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) April 23, 2023

Breakdown

It’s much more often that we see tackles taken early, but Jackson is looking like an exception. There were no guards taken in the first round of this year’s draft, but that could change for the Ravens in 2024.

No. 22 - Wide Receiver, Emeka Egbuka (Miami Dolphins)

Breakdown

Already possessing one of the top offenses in the NFL, giving Tua Tagovailoa another weapon in Egbuka would be huge. Miami would clearly be a great landing spot for him.

No. 29 - Defensive End, J.T. Tuimoloau (Buffalo Bills)

J.T. TUIMOLOAU PICK SIX 😤 THIS GUY IS UNREAL 🔥@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/sMn0dh5MpJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Breakdown

NFL teams are always searching for pass rushers and Tuimoloau fits the mold. Long, athletic, and fast, the Bills would address a few issues with this selection.

No. 32 - Running Back, TreVeyon Henderson (Cincinnati Bengals)

TREVEYON HENDERSON TO THE HOUSE@OhioStateFB takes the lead right back! 🌰 pic.twitter.com/DcW9nwmja0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Breakdown

First off, Trieu thinks the Bengals will have the best record in the league. Second, Henderson wouldn’t have to travel far to start his NFL career and join former Buckeye, Joe Burrow, in the Cincy backfield.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire