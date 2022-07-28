247Sports predicts rise in recruiting rankings for Florida football

247Sports is very optimistic that Florida football’s upcoming recruiting weekend will be a massive success.

Currently, the Gators come in as the No. 23 team in its rankings. With 12 recruits currently committed to the Gators, Steve Wiltfong is predicting the Orange and Blue to rise into the top 15 by this time next week.

The Gators have missed out on blue-chip prospects as of late, most recently with four-star linebacker Malik Bryant opting to head to Miami instead of staying closer to his Orlando home. This weekend’s events are expected to play a part in remedying the in-state talent going elsewhere.

Friday is the Gators’ annual Friday Night Lights recruiting event where players get one on one work with Florida coaches and staff inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Saturday is Florida’s highly anticipated cookout for recruits.

Wiltfong is particularly high on a trio of potential future Florida Gators from the Orlando area. 247Composite four-star prospects Aiden Mizell (wide receiver, Orlando), Ja’Keem Jackson (cornerback, Kissimmee), and Jordan Castell (safety, Winter Garden) are all projected to end up playing their college ball in Gainesville by 247Sports’ crystal balls.

Landing all three in-state, blue-chip recruits less than a two hours drive from campus would be a massive victory for Billy Napier and his staff. It would make the recruiting weekend an unmitigated success and would be the momentum boost needed on the trail that would ease the recent concerns of the fan base.

