247Sports predicts the Pac-12’s order of finish

The Pac-12 is going to be a fun conference to watch in its final year with the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. Utah is looking for its third straight title, the Oregon Ducks have Bo Nix back and Washington has Michael Penix Jr.

Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford have new head coaches and Oregon State added Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. And, of course, the Trojans have Heisman winner Caleb Williams and much more.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports did a deep dive into the conference and revealed the site’s predicted order of finish for the 2023 football season. Beware, Buffs fans, you may not be happy with where Colorado is at.

STANFORD CARDINAL: 27 VOTES

Dec 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal football head coach Troy Taylor, center, waves while standing on the court with family during the second quarter of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Vols at Maples Pavilion.

Troy Taylor is a good coach and did well at Sacramento State, but it’s likely going to be a rough year or two in Palo Alto.

COLORADO BUFFALOES: 48 VOTES

BOULDER, COLORADO – APRIL 22: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

The Buffs have way too much talent to finish this low, but a difficult schedule, a new coaching staff and a brand new roster that needs to mesh is why they are here.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS: 59 VOTES

ASU running back Cameron Skattebo (4) falls for a few more yards and a first down against the Gold squad during the Spring Game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on April 15, 2023.

Arizona State hired Kenny Dillingham, and the Herm Edwards era being over has people excited about Sun Devils football.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS: 62 VOTES

(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

If Cal finished above Arizona State and Colorado, give Justin Wilcox an extension.

ARIZONA WILDCATS: 89 VOTES

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch stands on the sideline before facing the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium.

The votes start to increase from here, and Jayden le Laura returning helps Jedd Fisch. Arizona lost Dorian Singer, but the Wildcats were able to land Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig, so that helps some.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS: 99 VOTES

Dec 17, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) rolls out to throw a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Washington State made a bowl game but lost to Fresno State last season and despite losing both its coordinators, there is hope for the Cougars.

UCLA BRUINS: 129 VOTES

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas.

This year might be rough for UCLA, especially after losing Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet. The Big Ten is waiting, too.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS: 161 VOTES

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Beavers just needed an upgrade at quarterback, and they got that with Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei. Watch out for the Beavers.

OREGON DUCKS: 162 VOTES

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) works out with the Ducks during practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Eugene.

The Ducks got one more vote than Oregon State. That’s more of a testament to the expectations in Corvallis than the strength of this Ducks team.

UTAH UTES: 173 VOTES

September 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; USA; Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs against ASU during a game at Sun Devil Stadium.

It’s nearly impossible to three-peat, and Cam Rising returning, albeit coming off an injury, is the key factor for Utah. His favorite target, Dalton Kincaid, is in the NFL, though.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES: 179 VOTES

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer applauds following a field goal against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

If there’s anybody that can take down USC, it’s Washington. Kalen DeBoer marveled in his first year with the Huskies, and Michael Penix Jr. has the tools of a Heisman finalist.

USC TROJANS: 216 VOTES (18 FIRST-PLACE)

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley (left) and quarterback Caleb Williams (center) and outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons pose after a game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC received all 18 of the possible first-place votes, making the Trojans the unanimous choice to finish first.

Last year, they needed defensive help. They’ve got that now with Bear Alexander, Mason Cobb and the return of Eric Gentry.

