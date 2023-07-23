247Sports predicts the Pac-12’s order of finish
The Pac-12 is going to be a fun conference to watch in its final year with the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. Utah is looking for its third straight title, the Oregon Ducks have Bo Nix back and Washington has Michael Penix Jr.
Arizona State, Colorado and Stanford have new head coaches and Oregon State added Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. And, of course, the Trojans have Heisman winner Caleb Williams and much more.
Brandon Marcello of 247Sports did a deep dive into the conference and revealed the site’s predicted order of finish for the 2023 football season. Beware, Buffs fans, you may not be happy with where Colorado is at.
STANFORD CARDINAL: 27 VOTES
Troy Taylor is a good coach and did well at Sacramento State, but it’s likely going to be a rough year or two in Palo Alto.
COLORADO BUFFALOES: 48 VOTES
The Buffs have way too much talent to finish this low, but a difficult schedule, a new coaching staff and a brand new roster that needs to mesh is why they are here.
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS: 59 VOTES
Arizona State hired Kenny Dillingham, and the Herm Edwards era being over has people excited about Sun Devils football.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS: 62 VOTES
If Cal finished above Arizona State and Colorado, give Justin Wilcox an extension.
ARIZONA WILDCATS: 89 VOTES
The votes start to increase from here, and Jayden le Laura returning helps Jedd Fisch. Arizona lost Dorian Singer, but the Wildcats were able to land Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig, so that helps some.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS: 99 VOTES
Washington State made a bowl game but lost to Fresno State last season and despite losing both its coordinators, there is hope for the Cougars.
UCLA BRUINS: 129 VOTES
This year might be rough for UCLA, especially after losing Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet. The Big Ten is waiting, too.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS: 161 VOTES
The Beavers just needed an upgrade at quarterback, and they got that with Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei. Watch out for the Beavers.
OREGON DUCKS: 162 VOTES
The Ducks got one more vote than Oregon State. That’s more of a testament to the expectations in Corvallis than the strength of this Ducks team.
UTAH UTES: 173 VOTES
It’s nearly impossible to three-peat, and Cam Rising returning, albeit coming off an injury, is the key factor for Utah. His favorite target, Dalton Kincaid, is in the NFL, though.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES: 179 VOTES
If there’s anybody that can take down USC, it’s Washington. Kalen DeBoer marveled in his first year with the Huskies, and Michael Penix Jr. has the tools of a Heisman finalist.
USC TROJANS: 216 VOTES (18 FIRST-PLACE)
USC received all 18 of the possible first-place votes, making the Trojans the unanimous choice to finish first.
Last year, they needed defensive help. They’ve got that now with Bear Alexander, Mason Cobb and the return of Eric Gentry.