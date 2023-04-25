247Sports predicts MSU, rest of Big Ten’s record for 2023 football season
It’s never too early to start predicting games, right?
That’s what we think at Spartans Wire — we released record predictions for each Big Ten team already earlier this year — and 247Sports is on the same page. Brad Crawford of 247Sports released game-by-game predictions for each Big Ten team last week and he had some interesting takes and similarities to our own predictions.
See how games Crawford has Michigan State winning this year and how they compare to their Big Ten peers below:
Projected Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)
Indiana
Projected Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 7-5 (4-5 in Big Ten)
Michigan
Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)
Minnesota
Projected Record: 8-4 (6-3 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)
Northwestern
Projected Record: 2-10 (0-9 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 4-8 (1-8 in Big Ten)
Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)
Michigan State
Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 in Big Ten)
