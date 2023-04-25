247Sports predicts MSU, rest of Big Ten’s record for 2023 football season

It’s never too early to start predicting games, right?

That’s what we think at Spartans Wire — we released record predictions for each Big Ten team already earlier this year — and 247Sports is on the same page. Brad Crawford of 247Sports released game-by-game predictions for each Big Ten team last week and he had some interesting takes and similarities to our own predictions.

See how games Crawford has Michigan State winning this year and how they compare to their Big Ten peers below:

Illinois

Projected Record: 5-7 (3-6 in Big Ten)

Indiana

Projected Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Iowa

Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Maryland

Projected Record: 7-5 (4-5 in Big Ten)

Michigan

Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Minnesota

Projected Record: 8-4 (6-3 in Big Ten)

Nebraska

Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 in Big Ten)

Northwestern

Projected Record: 2-10 (0-9 in Big Ten)

Ohio State

Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Penn State

Projected Record: 11-1 (8-1 in Big Ten)

Purdue

Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 in Big Ten)

Rutgers

Projected Record: 4-8 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin

Projected Record: 10-2 (7-2 in Big Ten)

Michigan State

Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 in Big Ten)

