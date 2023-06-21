247Sports predicts Malik Blocton will commit to Auburn

One of Auburn’s highest priorities for the 2024 season is three-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton.

Blocton is a native of Pike Road, and is the brother of Auburn starter Marcus Harris. Auburn has used this as advantage when recruiting him, and it may ultimately pay off later this summer.

Blocton recently told Auburn Undercover that he is down to two schools, Auburn and Texas. Auburn has had a high chance to secure Blocton’s commitment for a while according to On3, but 247Sports has now given Auburn a shot. Christian Clemente recently dropped a crystal ball prediction for Blocton, and has given it to Auburn.

Following a recent appearance at a 7v7 camp at Auburn, Blocton says that Hugh Freeze and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett are working hard to assure him that he is a priority for the 2024 class.

“It was really cool getting to have some one-on-one time with coach (Jeremy) Garrett and seeing how much he knows about the game and how much he wants me to be at Auburn,” Blocton tells Auburn Undercover. “That has been really important now that I’m on the stretch run, just to see how much they want me.”

When it comes to Texas, Blocton feels that he will see significant playing time due to the number of defensive linemen that the Longhorns have lost recently.

The battle between Auburn and Texas will end on July 8, as that is the day that Blocton will reveal his commitment.

