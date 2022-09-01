247Sports predicts LSU’s season-opener against Florida State

The Tigers are slim favorites as they’re set to begin the Brian Kelly era, but as far as season-openers go, this one could be a bit tricky. LSU faces a Florida State team coming off a 5-7 finish, but it has some pieces that could prove interesting, especially in the ground game.

Luckily for the Tigers, this one should functionally serve as a home game as they will be playing at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night in front of what should be a friendly crowd. Still, that doesn’t mean Kelly will easily win his debut.

In their predictions for the top games of Week 1, 247Sports’ Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford each picked LSU to cover a 2.5-point spread and win by seven.

Hummer (Pick: LSU -3.5): Love LSU here, though a little less so after seeing FSU’s season opener. I think the Tigers have one of the best defensive lines in college football, and I don’t really know how FSU’s O-line will hold up. The Tigers also have enough offensive pieces that no matter who is playing QB — likely Jayden Daniels — they’ll be able to put up points. And I’m not sure if the Seminoles have the front seven to take advantage of a somewhat questionable LSU offensive line. Give me LSU. … LSU 31, Florida State 24. Crawford (Pick: LSU -3.5): I saw a stat this week that indicated college football teams playing their second game of the season facing a team playing their first game have lost 55% of the time against the spread the following week the past few years. So, that should stiff-arm any notion that FSU has an advantage here. I like LSU by a touchdown despite some personnel issues in the backfield and up front on the offensive line. … LSU 27, Florida State 20.

Both mention LSU’s offensive line, which seems like its biggest question mark right now and one of the bigger weaknesses on the roster overall. However, after losing Jermaine Johnson II, it’s fair to question if the Seminoles have the talent to take advantage.

It should be an interesting game, but both Hummer and Crawford like LSU’s chances.

Story continues

List

An in-depth look at Florida State ahead of LSU's opener

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire