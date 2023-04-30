247Sports predicts every Big Ten football team’s record in 2023

It’s expected to be a bounce-back year for Wisconsin as they look to build in the first campaign under new head coach Luke Fickell.

It doesn’t feel like there are clear expectations in 2023 for a Badger team that has overhauled their coaching staff and roster over the last number of months.

How do they fit in with the rest of the Big Ten? 247Sports recently looked at projecting each team’s final record in the 2023 season. How do they make sense of new coaches, new quarterbacks, and new-look rosters for a number of teams? Here is where Wisconsin landed in the projections:

Northwestern Wildcats

Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski with the trophy after defeating Nebraska in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 2-10 overall and 0-9 in conference.

The only two wins 247Sports gave Northwestern were against UTEP and Howard in non-conference play.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Sep 3, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Evan Simon (3) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (23) celebrate after defeating the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 4-8 overall and 1-8 in conference.

Going 3-0 in an easy non-conference slate makes the record look a little less painful.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 5-7 overall and 3-6 in conference

Illinois had a golden chance to get to the Big Ten title game a year ago, but this doesn’t feel like the year.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 8-4 overall, 6-3 in conference

The Gophers are primed to challenge for the Big Ten West crown.

Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo’i Latu (13) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 4-8 overall and 2-7 in conference

The Boilermakers will have a new-look combination at coach and quarterback.

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Prediction: 3-9 overall and 1-8 in conference

Ever since a magical 2020 campaign, it has been downhill for Indiana.

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 7-5 overall and 4-5 in conference.

The Terrapins will go as far as Taulia Tagovailoa can take them.

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

The Prediction: 10-2 overall and 7-2 in conference.

Can Luke Fickell and Tanner Mordecai lead Wisconsin to the Big Ten championship game?

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 9-3 overall and 6-3 in conference.

The Iowa-Wisconsin matchup may decide the Big Ten West.

Michigan State Spartans

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (10) recovers a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 6-6 overall and 4-5 in conference

Nebraska Huskers

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 7-5 overall and 5-4 in conference.

Matt Rhule is here and the Huskers look to get back to bowl season.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 17, 2021; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the Penn State spring practice at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference.

James Franklin turns the keys over to new quarterback Drew Allar in 2023.

Michigan Wolverines

Sep 11, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Prediction: 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference.

Michigan looks to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Prediction: 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference.

The Buckeyes will battle it out with Penn State and Michigan to get back to the Big Ten championship game.

