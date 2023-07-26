247Sports predicts a Death Valley game to be among the 10 loudest in college football

Clemson has one of the best home-field advantages in college football, and that is due to the environment and the fans that make it possible.

Heading into the 2023 season, 247Sports predicted college football’s loudest stadiums in 2023, with a matchup in Death Valley making the top 10. Not only did a matchup in Death Valley make the cut, but Clemson will also participate in another one of the top ten games on the road.

First mentioned is the Tigers’ matchup with Florida State in Memorial Stadium, which ranked No.9 out of 17. Here is what writer Brad Crawford had to say about the matchup.

Clemson’s record-setting home winning streak ended in its regular-season finale, but Memorial Stadium remains one of toughest places to play in college football since Dabo Swinney took over the program. Trips to South Carolina have been a house of horrors for the Seminoles, who posted one win at Clemson since 2003, that one coming in 2013 with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Fans could see this matchup twice this season should the Tigers and Seminoles coast through the ACC slate like most project.

This matchup, with the Seminoles on paper, is the most important in the ACC heading into the season. Things obviously change throughout the season, but there is no doubt that this one is huge. The other game mentioning Clemson is when the Tigers head to Williams-Brice Stadium, where they face rivals South Carolina, ranking No.7.

South Carolina’s home venue does not get its due, nationally, but when the Gamecocks are good, this place rocks on Saturday nights. Last season, fifth-ranked Tennessee was saddled with the victim label when South Carolina dropped 63 points on the Volunteers in late November before following that up with a victory over Clemson, snapping the Tigers’ nation-leading home win streak. South Carolina also beat Texas A&M in Columbia last season, the first win in school history over the Aggies.

The Tigers have some huge matchups in 2023.

