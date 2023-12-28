247Sports predicts College Football Playoff and New Years Six games

We are almost to the beginning of the New Year’s Six slate of games. The Texas Longhorns are at the apex of the games capping New Year’s Day in the primetime game of the College Football Playoff.

No. 3 Texas (12-1) takes on the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) in what should be an epic shootout between two great offenses. Washington quarterback Michael Penix has three outstanding receivers at his disposal. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has four great receiving targets as well.

On the other end of the playoff bracket stand the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game is one of the more polarizing matchups of the college football postseason. Some believe Alabama will roll past No. 1 seeded Michigan while others see the Wolverines holding their own.

Several other high profile matchups complete the six game showcase. Here’s how 247Sports analysts Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer see the games unfolding.

No. 2 Washington vs No. 3 Texas

Crawford: Texas 34, Washington 24

Hummer: Texas 35, Washington 24

Thoughts: It’s hard to picture Texas limiting Washington’s high flying offense to 24 points, but we agree with the Texas pick here. Much has been made of the Longhorns’ struggles in pass defense, but the Huskies are more vulnerable allowing 263.2 yards per contest. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers should have a field day.

No. 8 Oregon vs No. 23 Liberty

Crawford: Oregon 41, Liberty 17

Hummer: Oregon 49, Liberty 31

Thoughts: It would be bold to predict Oregon to lose the game, but stranger things have happened in college football. Liberty will need a strong first quarter to hang around in this game.

No. 10 Penn State vs No. 11 Ole Miss

Crawford: Ole Miss 27, Penn State 24

Hummer: Penn State 24, Ole Miss 20

Thoughts: Ole Miss struggles to play defense and Penn State struggles to score. It will be interesting to see which team’s style of play wins out, but I would lean toward Ole Miss scoring more points in the game.

No. 7 Ohio State vs No. 11 Missouri

Crawford: Ohio State 31, Missouri 28

Hummer: Missouri 34, Ohio State 31

Thoughts: Missouri is a quality team, so it should be a competitive game. Ohio State lost its starting quarterback to the portal, but I think backup quarterback Devin Brown could have a breakout game.

No. 5 Georgia vs No. 6 Florida State

Crawford: Georgia 41, Florida State 23

Hummer: Georgia 38, Florida State 20

Thoughts: Given how many Florida State Seminoles players have opted out of the game or are out with injury these predictions might be too close. Georgia has an opportunity to silence some of the Florida State playoff noise.

No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Alabama

Crawford: Alabama 31, Michigan 24

Hummer: Michigan 31, Alabama 24

Thoughts: Leading up to the Pac-12 championship game, I predicted Washington to win despite popular opinion favoring Oregon in a rematch. This game feels similar with the higher seeded team not getting much credit. I like Michigan to win a hard fought defensive battle.

