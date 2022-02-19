247Sports predicts Auburn’s record and SEC standing for 2022

As spring football draws closer on the Plains, the Auburn Tigers have plenty to work through as they prepare for the 2022 college football season. They finished 6-6 during the regular season and lost to the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Even worse than the five-game losing streak to close out the year, the offseason has been filled with turmoil. Three coordinators have exited the program of their own volition.

Austin Davis was named the replacement for Mike Bobo, who was fired following the loss to Alabama. Davis has since stepped down. Derek Mason stepped down from his role as defensive coordinator taking on the same position with Oklahoma State. Recently special teams coordinator Bert Watts returned to the NFL with the Denver Broncos.

Eric Kiesau, who replaced Cornelius Williams just four games into the 2021 season, will take over as the offensive coordinator. Defensive analyst Roc Bellantoni will become the special teams’ coordinator and outside linebackers coach as announced on Friday.

Most of the onfield staff roles have been addressed. Now the team needs to figure out who will take the field. Recently Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his season predictions for the SEC. As expected, he wasn’t very high on the future of Auburn in 2022. They face one of the toughest schedules next season.

We take a look at how 247Sports views Auburn’s chances.

247Sports predicts last-place finish

Final Record: 5-7 (2-6)

SEC West Standing: 7th

What Brad Crawford Says…

Coming out of the tumultuous month of February, who is a believer in Auburn right now as a contender in the SEC West next season? There are simply too many questions across the board on The Plains to think next year’s team could be better than the 2021 version under Bryan Harsin. The schedule is one of the nation’s most difficult with Penn State coming to Jordan-Hare to finish up the home-and-home and there are road games against the top two teams in the country — Georgia and Alabama.

SEC West Final Standings Prediction

Based on the predictions for the upcoming season, only Auburn, the Missouri Tigers, and Vanderbilt Commodores come away with overall losing records in the SEC.