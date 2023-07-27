247Sports picks Auburn’s 2023 ‘swing game’

There is plenty of buzz surrounding the Auburn Tigers this season as Hugh Freeze takes charge of the program.

However, Auburn’s schedule features several rough stretches, including the first three games of the SEC slate. Auburn will kick off SEC play by visiting Texas A&M, followed by a home game with Georgia and a road tilt at LSU.

If Auburn can win one game in the stretch, it could change Auburn’s trajectory as far as expectations go. When picking a “swing game” for each SEC team, Brad Crawford of 247Sports believes that a win over Texas A&M on Sept. 23 could help Auburn ahead of a tough stretch.

Good luck finding a conference team with a more challenging first three games of league play this season than what Hugh Freeze will have to deal with at Auburn. After traveling to College Station, Auburn hosts Georgia and then goes to Baton Rouge. That’s brutal. In order to avoid a probable 0-3 hole to begin the SEC season, the Tigers are going to have to find a way to claw their way out of Kyle Field with a victory. That would mean a potential 4-0 start and gives Auburn some leeway with two titanic matchups approaching.

Auburn will need all the momentum they can going into a huge home matchup with Georgia. If the Tigers can take care of three nonconference opponents, and execute what is expected to be an underdog win at Texas A&M, expect Jordan-Hare Stadium to be electric on Sept. 30 for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

More Football!

FanDuel releases SEC Championship odds ahead of season

Twitter reacts to Auburn landing 5-star LB Demarcus Riddick

Demarcus Riddick flips to Auburn, snaps Tigers' five-star drought

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire