247Sports’ Parker Thune submits Oklahoma crystal-ball projection for 2022 ATH Gavin Freeman

The Sooners might be staying close to home for one of them. Parker Thune of OUInsider submitted a 247Sports crystal-ball prediction for three-star athlete Gavin Freeman to land at Oklahoma.

The Heritage Hall High School product from Oklahoma City is currently committed to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders offered Freeman on Oct. 8 and he committed to Tech the next day.

According to 247Sports, Freeman is the the nation’s No. 156 athlete and the 28th-best player in Oklahoma. He’s listed as a 5-foot-9, 170 pound recruit by 247Sports.

ESPN ranks Freeman as the nation’s No. 185 wide receiver and the 24th-best player from Oklahoma in the 2022 class. On3 has Freeman ranked as a cornerback. According to On3, Freeman is the country’s No. 124 cornerback and the 24th-best player from Oklahoma.

247Sports hasn’t listed where Freeman received an offer from Oklahoma, but Freeman retweeted Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy’s “#OUDNA” tweet on Friday.

This seems to indicate that perhaps Freeman finally received an offer from OU. If this is the case, that might be exactly what Freeman has been waiting on to flip from Texas Tech to Oklahoma.

It’s also potentially a great case of something the Sooners Wire staff touched on earlier this week in regards to in-state recruiting.

Freeman fits the mold for players that Stoops used to like to take chances on while he served as the head coach at Oklahoma. Now, OU could be taking a similar chance here on another in-state talent in Freeman.

Gavin Freeman’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 3 N/A 24 185 Rivals 2 N/A N/A N/A 247Sports 3 N/A 28 156 247 Composite 3 1680 30 135 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A 24 124 On3 Composite 3 1617 27 140

Vitals

Hometown Oklahoma City Projected Position WR Height 5-9 Weight 170

Offers

Air Force

Texas Tech

Tulsa

Film

Here’s a look at Freeman’s Hudl tape.

