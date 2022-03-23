247Sports outlines how Notre Dame finishes atop the 2023 recruiting rankings

At the current moment Notre Dame has the best recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. The nine commits, one five-star and eight four-stars, bests Texas Tech and Arkansas at the current moment for the top in the nation.

There have been some recruiting dominoes that have moved recently, more specifically the quarterbacks making their commitments. California’s quo of Malachi Nelson, USC, and Nicholaus Iamaleava, Tennessee, have made their decisions leaving a few remaining five-star options for everyone else.

The Irish are in the mix for Detroit’s Dante Moore, one of those coveted five-star signal callers who remain uncommitted. Christopher Vizzina, although just outside five-star status also remains a very coveted Irish target.

247Sports believes that if either were to commit to the Irish that “landing one of them will be pivotal,” to keeping their current top class ranking. Steve Wiltfong goes on into a bit more detail on Moore’s recruitment, believing that he believes that the Michigan star could make a decision soon.

When the Irish have made it to the College Football Playoff, to me, the difference has been play at quarterback. For as great as Ian Book was, he was limited against a championship caliber defense. For Marcus Freeman to take Notre Dame to the next level, addressing the depth at quarterback is paramount. If he can land either Vizzina or Moore, the final ranking might not matter, as the quality of quarterback will be there.

List

Story continues

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting offers: Quarterback

List

Notre Dame's 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen