247Sports has one ominous thought for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024

While the Iowa Hawkeyes have been facing turbulence with their offense and offensive coaching staff, their defense and defensive coaching staff have seemed to be the one steadying force.

Phil Parker and his defense seem to be unbothered by whatever is happening with the offense and it is what makes them so great and helps Iowa win games. It is also what makes Phil Parker a hot commodity as one of the best defensive coordinators in America.

The proposition of his future at Iowa is among 247Sports’ 50 thoughts for the 2024 college football season.

Hard to imagine Phil Parker staying at Iowa past 2024 Heading into his 12th season as the Hawkeyes’ secretary of defense, Phil Parker is worth his weight in gold to Kirk Ferentz. The 2023 Broyles Award winner, Parker’s unit often faces bad situations given Iowa’s ineptitude offensively and still, the Hawkeyes finished near the top of the country in ample categories defensively. At some point, there’s going to be an offer that makes Parker think a bit and that should come later this year. – Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Could Phil Parker actually leave Iowa? No one can know what that answer would be for certain aside from Parker himself. He did receive a raise last year and makes $1.9 million per year coaching Iowa’s defense.

Sure, it is a healthy salary, but it is not one that would shy away some of the top programs in the country if they wanted Parker. They could give Parker an offer that would be almost impossible to turn down. Can Kirk Ferentz keep his guy?

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire