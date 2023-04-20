247Sports: One Michigan football true freshman making waves

Michigan football didn’t have the big-named or star-studded recruiting class in 2023 like Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have been used to grabbing. But the maize and blue ended the 2023 cycle as the respectable 17th-ranked class according to 247Sports Composite.

The top-ranked recruit to sign with Michigan was defensive lineman Enow Etta and he was the 120th-ranked player in the nation. But it’s nobody ranked towards the top of the 2023 recruiting class that’s receiving a ton of buzz from this spring.

247Sports came out with an article talking about 10 true freshmen that are making waves this spring. Three-star running back Benjamin Hall was the first player talked about in the article.

We’ll start with a player who was far from a household name in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Benjamin Hall joins a stacked running back room at Michigan which returns one of the nation’s best one-two punches in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. But despite this, Hall showed out during Michigan’s spring game, proving that he could handle some carries in 2023. Hall displayed excellent patience on a few runs between the tackles. He also flashed his ability to finish runs and move the pile. Overall, Hall was impressive. Although he will need to improve his pass protection, he will likely have the chance to be a contributor this season. Hall is looking like a steal for the Wolverines as the North Cobb High School (GA) standout was just a 247Sports Composite three-star and the No. 755 overall player in the class of 2023. He chose Michigan over the likes of Boston College, Buffalo and Charlotte. Wow — what a find for Jim Harbaugh & Co.

Hall was arguably the star of the game during the Michigan spring game. He ran for a game-high 96 yards and one touchdown. After the game, Mike Hart compared the 784th-ranked recruit to Hassan Haskins and his old teammate, Kevin Grady.

Barring injuries, nobody is going to unseat Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards as No. 1 and No. 2 on the team, but the No. 3 running back is wide open. Going into spring it appeared CJ Stokes held the upper hand with Kalel Mullings on his tail.

But now spring ball us over, the heads on favorite belongs to the diamond in the rough — Benjamin Hall.

