247Sports offers high praise for LSU’s 2023 roster

LSU brings a lot of talent back in 2023, and the media hype is continuing to build.

247Sports recently ranked LSU’s roster one of the “most lethal” in college football.

“The Tigers are blessed with a talented quarterback room and may have the nation’s best defender in former five-star recruit Harold Perkins,” Brad Crawford wrote.

Crawford added that LSU’s average signing class over the last five years ranks sixth in the country. This is par for the course at LSU. Nobody ever criticized LSU for a lack of talent. It’s always been about what it has — or hasn’t — done with that talent.

The roster in 2023 is certainly LSU’s most talented one since the loaded 2019 squad. Several positions are stabilized and possess experience to go along with natural ability.

Pinning down LSU’s expectations in 2023 will be tough. This roster is good enough to win the SEC, but considering Georgia’s ascension, saying its championship or bust for LSU isn’t fair just yet.

Going forward, LSU needs to put this caliber of roster out there every year.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire