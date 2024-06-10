247Sports offers new approach to evaluating the Big 12’s best transfer classes

Most transfer portal team rankings are purely focused on the talent coming into each program. However, aiming to “better evaluate teams as we enter the summer,” 247Sports recently offered a new approach to examining how each Power Four program has fared in the portal this offseason.

247Sports’ method takes the average rating of players leaving the team and compares it with the average rating of each incoming transfer, producing a net result.

Despite having 16 departures and only nine additions via the portal, BYU leads all 16 Big 12 teams with a net rating gain of 3.16. Utah — 24 departures and 16 newcomers — then ranks second at +2.57. Down at No. 7 is Colorado, which had a net rating gain of 1.29 with 41 departures and 42 newcomers.

Here’s some of what 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello wrote on the Buffs:

The overhaul at Colorado continued this offseason with a revolving door of stars, but Deion Sanders appears to have once again upgraded the roster through the transfer portal.

The only Big 12 team with a net rating loss is TCU at -0.15. Iowa State and its seven-player incoming transfer class ranks No. 15 with a small net rating gain of 0.02.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire