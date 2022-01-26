247Sports not very high on Notre Dame’s new coaching staff

In what has been an extremely interesting off-season, the Brian Kelly moving down south and the elevation of defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. It’s become quite the norm across all sports to have changes in coaching staff, even from the smallest role to the largest.

Today, 247Sports Brandon Marcello graded the new staffs around college football and the Irish did not fare well in his rankings. With a grade of a B along with the 10th overall spot, Marcello doesn’t seem to be very high on how Notre Dame did to replace Kelly.

There was an asterisk with the assessment however, as Marcello mentioned that “this grade could rise or fall depending on the last two hires.” Those would be a defensive coordinator along with running backs coach.

Although Freeman has yet to name the final coaches on his staff, this grade was lower than LSU, Georgia Southern, SMU and Colorado State. I think Marcello will regret ranking the Irish staff so low in a few years.

