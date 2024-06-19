247Sports names Wisconsin’s most impactful true freshmen entering 2024 season

Wisconsin boasts two players on 247Sports’ recent list of the ‘100 first-year players who will influence the 2024 college football season.’

Those two Badgers: linebacker Thomas Heiberger and offensive tackle Kevin Heywood.

Heywood is the headliner of a Wisconsin class of 2024 that finished No. 23 in the national ranking and No. 7 in the new Big Ten landscape. The four-star tackle finished the recruiting cycle as 247Sports’ No. 50 player in the class and No. 4 offensive tackle.

Heiberger, meanwhile, also finished with four-star status and was ranked as the 462 overall player in the class and No. 40 linebacker.

Both of the two top freshmen project to play sizable roles for the Badgers in 2024 relative to their nonexistent collegiate experience. Heywood could be one of Wisconsin’s primary depth options at tackle along with Barrett Nelson, while Heiberger could immediately start on special teams.

Wisconsin enters 2024 with veteran starters at both tackle positions in Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman. Rumor is that Heywood has already made a significant early impression and could open the season as the Badgers’ second-team left tackle.

The Badgers also enter with a significant talent base at both linebacker positions. But Heiberger’s athleticism has reportedly stuck out throughout the offseason, and should give him day-one snaps on special teams.

Importantly, both players project to be impact starters in the years to come. But it’s rare that true freshmen see the field and contribute immediately. If things hold, Wisconsin could have multiple do so in 2024.

It already appears that Luke Fickell found a few gems in the 2024 cycle, with more players sure to emerge as the 2024 season gets underway.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025, meanwhile, currently ranks No. 13 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten after landing Wilnerson Telemaque on Tuesday. The class is a terrific follow-up to Fickell’s record-breaking 2024 cycle. Both mark a bright future for the Badgers.

