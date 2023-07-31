247Sports names tackle Blake Miller a hidden gem with the potential to be one of college football’s best

Blake Miller was one of the best freshman offensive linemen in the country in 2022 and heading into his sophomore season, expectations are high for the Tigers‘ young tackle.

Those who know Clemson football have an idea of just how good Miller is but there are likely who don’t have a true grasp on the capabilities of Clemson’s star offensive lineman. A consensus freshman All-American, the future looks bright for Miller.

247Sports writer Blake Brockermeyer feels the same, recently releasing an article naming Miller a hidden gem with the potential to be one of college football’s best ($). According to Brockermeyer, Miller won’t be flying under the radar much longer.

Clemson right tackle Blake Miller won’t be flying under the radar for too much longer. Miller put together an impressive freshman campaign, starting all 14 games and earning consensus freshman All-American status. Clemson is stockpiled with talent as usual this season but I think Miller is among the team’s best players and a future three-and-out guy with early-round NFL potential.

The future is bright for Miller, who will only get better with more experience. He will be an integral part of the Tigers success in 2023 as the anchor of the Clemson offensive line. Brockermeyer expects a big season out of him.

It’s only fitting that Miller is from Strongsville, Ohio, as he shows excellent natural strength and athleticism for a 6-foot-6, 315 pound player who has yet to fully develop. Miller is likely to make a huge jump in 2023 with the experience he gained last season. The game will slow down in Year 2 for Miller as he’s seen it all, both in the valuable game experience from last year and also going against a deep and talented defensive line every day in practice only makes you much better. I would not be surprised, and in fact I somewhat expect, that Clemson kicks him out to left tackle in 2023 to protect Cade Klubnik’s blind side. Miller played there in high school and was excellent.

The Tigers’ offensive line will need to perform at a high level this season for the team to have an opportunity to at another college football playoff appearance. Expect Miller to lead the way up front.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire