247Sports names this Notre Dame freshman as an instant impact recruit

Notre Dame football signed one of the best recruiting classes of the 2024 cycle, with many of them enrolling early.

One of those early enrollees is linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who was ranked as the No. 4 player at his position and 41st overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The California native was the second highest player the Irish signed, so the expectations are high for the 6-foot, 2-inch and 233-pound linebacker.

Adding onto those expectations is Chris Hummer of 247Sports, who named Viliamu-Asa as one of his freshman All-Impact team members. His reasoning behind the choice was simple, that “there’s very little experience returning to Notre Dame at linebacker outside of veteran starter Jack Kiser.

A look at the tackle early in the first possession at the All-American Bowl from #NotreDame 2024 linebacker signee Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. @AsaViliamu @dutch_eat @sjbathletics pic.twitter.com/ePC6Z72V7U — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) January 6, 2024

Versatility plays a big part in KVA’s selection as well, as he has the ability to play all three linebacker spots. Many of us, including myself, are extremely excited to see what the linebacker can do this fall and beyond.

