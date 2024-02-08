247Sports names Cody Williams as contender for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

If he can stay healthy down the stretch, Colorado men’s basketball forward Cody Williams is a contender to win Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

The former five-star recruit leads the Buffs in shooting at 57.9% and is averaging about 15 points per game. However, Williams has been set back by multiple injuries, allowing him to play in only 13 of CU’s 22 games so far. It remains likely that he’ll declare for the NBA draft after this season, although his health issues could make playing another year of college the more attractive option.

Still, according to 247Sports’ Eric Bossi, Williams is in the race for Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. Bossi tabbed Washington State’s Myles Rice as the front-runner for good reason, but Williams was listed as a contender.

Here’s what Bossi wrote on Williams:

Also limited by injuries, Colorado’s five-star freshman Cody Williams has only played in six Pac-12 games thus far. When he’s been on the floor, though, he’s been incredibly efficient scoring 15.5 points while grabbing 3.8 rebounds and handing out 1.8 assists per game. For the entire season he’s shooting just under 58% from the floor and 52% from three. If he can get more games under his belt, he’s a serious challenger.

Other candidates included USC’s Isaiah Collier, UCLA’s Sebastian Mack, Arizona’s KJ Lewis, Stanford’s Kanaan Carlyle and Oregon standouts Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans Jr.

