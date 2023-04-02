247Sports names 10 programs that could rise to the top of college football by 2025

As we saw with TCU’s run to the national championship game last season, college football is a largely unpredictable sport, especially with the transfer portal becoming more popular than ever.

Colorado appears to be one of the more difficult teams to pin entering 2023. Yes, the Buffs brought in the top-ranked transfer class thanks to new head coach Deion Sanders, but it’ll likely take some time for CU to fully rebound from a 1-11 campaign.

That said, the 2024 and 2025 seasons may have more potential based on how Coach Prime’s recruiting classes are taking shape.

Below are 10 teams that could rise to the top of college football by 2025, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

LSU

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the SEC West in 2022 was a pleasant surprise and bigger things are expected to come for the Tigers.

Texas

Texas Longhorns quarter backs Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers throws the football during Texas Longhorns football spring practice at the Frank Denius practice fields in Austin Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The Longhorns’ talent stretches far beyond former No. 1 ranked quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Penn State

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on from the sideline during the second quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Northwestern 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s strong core of underclassmen has the Nittany Lions set up for success in the Big Ten.

USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) raises the sword for fans after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Year one of the Lincoln Riley era went well in 2022 and even stronger seasons are expected to follow.

Nebraska

Sep 7, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of a statue of the mascot for the Colorado Buffaloes before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Like Colorado, the Cornhuskers appear on the rise with new head coach Matt Rhule.

Wisconsin

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Badgers finished just 7-6, Wisconsin is set up well to win the Big Ten West in 2023 under Luke Fickell.

Miami

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates with wide receiver Romello Brinson (0) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Miami was a disappointment in 2022, but the Hurricanes have a top-seven recruiting class ready to lead a turnaround.

Florida State

Members of the Florida State Seminoles football team and fans celebrate the team’s victory over the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

FSU’s 2024 recruiting class is strong so far and Hummer believes the Seminoles can soon stack together 10-win seasons.

Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s offensive lineman Jack Tucker (58) pauses during football practice, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Sports Performance Center.

Hummer wrote that he wouldn’t be surprised if Texas Tech has a “TCU-like Big 12 breakout next season.”

Colorado

Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter hauls in a pass

(Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

With Coach Prime now in Boulder, the expectations are sky-high once again for the CU Buffs.

