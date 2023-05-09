247Sports: Michigan football is the best fit for 2024 five-star OT

Michigan football has one five-star committed in 2024 in quarterback Jadyn Davis, will the Wolverines add more?

Though it appears that the maize and blue are working on five-stars such as edge rusher Dylan Stewart, defensive tackle Justin Scott, and wide receiver Ryan Wingo, there’s another who could find Ann Arbor to be the best place for him to be.

On a 247Sports YouTube panel, college football recruiting analyst Blair Angulo made the case for 2024 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker to end up in a winged helmet.

“Give me the Michigan Wolverines,” Angulo said. “This might be a surprise for some people. We get this question basically every week in the chat here on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Brandon Baker, where is he going? Is he leaning Oregon? Is he leaning Georgia? What about the hometown school, USC? Give me the Michigan Wolverines and give me their development of front their offensive line group.

“They’ve had a at least one offensive lineman drafted in each of the last four drafts. Coach Moore, they’re doing a terrific job developing talent and I think, stylistically, I keep going back to that word, I think it’s a perfect fit for what Brandon Baker can do. They run a lot of heavy set power stuff, and he’s a really strong, nimble, athletic blocker that can get to the second level, is really balanced in terms of his pass protection,n in terms of his run blocking.

“And then the added bonus of choosing like Michigan for him would be to potentially play the USC’s and the UCLAs, the new Big Ten members here in a couple years and allow him to, hopefully, play a game or two in Los Angeles.

“So I think I like where Michigan sits with him and I think, stylistically, it might be the best fit.”

Baker is rated No. 23 overall according to 247Sports’ proprietary rankings. He’s the No. 1 offensive tackle in 2024 and the top-rated player in the state of California. He appears to be favoring Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, Oregon, and Michigan.

Give me #Michigan as the best fit for five-star OL Brandon Baker, the nation’s No. 1 rated tackle: https://t.co/sP4uJdxFwN pic.twitter.com/8blCz9MpKy — Blair Angulo (@BlairAngulo) May 8, 2023

Michigan currently has five offensive linemen committed in 2024 — Blake Frazier, Luke Hamilton, Ben Roebuck, Jake Guarnera, and Andrew Sprague.

