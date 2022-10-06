247Sports makes its picks for LSU-Tennessee in Week 6

This looks like a much improved LSU team since a Week 1 loss to Florida State.

Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers have won four-straight games, including a pair of division contests, but Saturday’s contest will be the toughest of the young season to this point. No. 8 Tennessee comes to town fresh off a bye having beaten Florida in its last outing, and the Volunteers are the favorite in the rare 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Death Valley.

LSU has been a home underdog against a conference foe once already this season, Week 3’s contest against Mississippi State. We know how that played out.

The Tigers’ defense came up with a huge game in that win. It will likely need an even better performance if it hopes to stand a chance against the Vols. In 247Sports’ predictions for the top games of the week, neither Brad Crawford or Chris Hummer thinks LSU will be able to pull off the upset against a top-10 opponent.

Hummer (Pick: Tennessee -3): LSU has been quietly excellent since losing to Florida State. Tennessee has been loudly excellent and is off to its best start since 2016. My main concern for LSU is it’s not equipped to deal with the Vols’ strengths and weaknesses. You must score to keep up with Tennessee, and LSU’s passing game hasn’t been stellar this year. Conversely, Tennessee gives up more than 300 passing yards per game. That’s how you must attack the Vols. I’m not sure LSU can do so consistently. … Tennessee 34, LSU 28. Crawford (Pick: Tennessee -3): I’d lean LSU here if this game was played at night, but I think the early kick benefits the Vols. Tennessee has lost five straight to LSU and has already broken one of these long SEC losing streaks earlier this season against Florida. I think the Vols do it again and get a touchdown late to win one of Week 6’s best games. … Tennessee 28, LSU 24.

UT will certainly put defensive coordinator Matt House’s improving unit to the test, and will be interesting to see what strategy the coaching staff chooses to go with to try to slow down the Vols.

Regardless, it’s clear that LSU upsetting Tennessee would come as a surprise to quite a few people.

