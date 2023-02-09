247Sports makes bold prediction for CFB teams in 2023, including Georgia

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently posted his ten bold predictions for the 2023 college football season and included one for the back-to-back reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Crawford’s prediction for Georgia centered around the quarterback room, which loses Stetson Bennett for the first time in years. The two-time national champion was invited to the NFL Combine and is headed to the pros.

But Georgia has no shortage at the position for the upcoming 2023 season. Returning to the Dawgs are Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, all highly touted recruits coming out of high school.

And Crawford thinks Georgia fans will have plenty of chances to see all these guys in action this year en route to another perfect season.

Crawford’s bold prediction: Georgia starts three quarterbacks, still finishes 12-0

“Kirby Smart and Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken have a lot to look at the start of spring practice in a few weeks and luckily for them, won’t have to make a decision on the Bulldogs’ quarterback depth chart until September,” Crawford wrote. “They would like to see Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff or Gunner Stockton grab hold of the position before then, but it may not happen.”

As a fan, this is a prediction that can cause some anxiety heading into the season. The quarterback position is the one where we want to see a consistent figure each week, but Georgia’s had its quarterback questions in the past and it worked pretty well for us in 2021.

“I have an inkling that Georgia’s 2023 schedule is so favorable, by SEC standards, the Bulldogs are going to have time to tinker with who best suits the role of QB1 for several weeks prior to knowing “the guy” the rest of the way.”

That’s true. Georgia has one of the easiest schedules in the SEC next season, and plays its first four games (UT-Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB) in Athens. That should give Smart plenty of film to make the best decision.

“I’ll go out on a limb here and say Beck, Vandagriff and Stockton each start at least one game this fall for the defending national champions, who will get back to Atlanta without a blemish once again.”

And lastly, how about that 12-0 prediction? Love to see it.

