247Sports makes Big Ten standings prediction for Penn State

There is little debate about which division could have the hottest race going for it in 2023. It’s the Big Ten East. With a pair of College Football Playoff teams from a year ago with Michigan and Ohio State, and an 11-win Rose Bowl champion Penn State, things got be wild in the East race this season. But when it comes to figuring out how the division will play out, the two-time defending Big Ten champions remain a popular pick in 2023.

247Sports organized its Big Ten predictions for the 2023 season, and Penn State appears to be settling in for another third-place finish. The preseason Big Ten standings predictions from the 247Sports staff see the Big Ten East playing out the way most seem to think with Michigan taking the top spot in the division and Ohio State coming in second. Penn State takes the third-place finish in the East according to the 247Sports preseason predictions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State finishing in third behind Michigan and Ohio State is a fairly common prediction this year. Both Michigan and Ohio State were in the College Football Playoff, but Penn State was a top-10 team that won the Rose Bowl to remain firmly on the radar. All Penn State likely needs to do to crack into the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history would be to earn no worse than a split against the Wolverines and Buckeyes, as long as it doesn’t get tripped up elsewhere on its schedule.

Michigan received 10 first-place votes in the 247Sports poll, and Ohio State received nine. Wisconsin topped the West division preseason poll with 10 first-place votes. Iowa came in second with nine first-place votes.

Related

Best Penn State photos from Big Ten football media day

The third-place finish from 247Sports is just the latest third-place finish from the media this week. The Cleveland.com Big Ten preseason media poll also saw Penn State coming in third place in the East behind Michigan and Ohio State, respectively. Penn State may not have received any first-place votes from the 247Sports staff, but they did receive a couple of first-place votes in the Cleveland.com poll.

Advertisement

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

More Football!

247Sports makes Big Ten standings prediction for Penn State

James Franklin continues to say there's a QB competition at Big Ten Media Day

Olu Fashanu among Big Ten football preseason honorees

Don't buy James Franklin's suggestion of QB battle

James Franklin sees fewer questions to answer on defense in 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire