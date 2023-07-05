247Sports lists two trap games for Michigan football in 2023

Going 12-0 in 2023 for Michigan football isn’t out of the question. The Wolverines achieved that feat last season, but it’s quite difficult to go undefeated in the regular season. Alabama has tended to lose a game, even in its championship years, Ohio State also has tended to lose a game — though not always. But if Michigan wants to make the College Football Playoff again, given its easy nonconference schedule, it would behoove the Wolverines to not lose a game.

Of course, the rivalry games and the road game at Penn State present challenges. But what of those that are off the radar?

247Sports’ Brad Crawford listed the big trap games and potential upsets in the Big Ten this upcoming season and the maize and blue had two games mentioned.

The first one is our choice for the biggest trap game. Sandwiched in between the Penn State and Ohio State games is a road trip to Maryland. Michigan had the same schedule configuration in 2021 and emerged unscathed, having eked one out in Happy Valley, eviscerating the Terps, and then surprising the Buckeyes. However, Maryland has a lot going for it, including QB Taulia Tagovailoa and former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis calling the shots on that side of the ball.

Michigan should get to 8-0 prior to its open week with relative ease before it embarks on a treacherous final month that includes Penn State on the road and Ohio State in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines cannot afford to overlook the trip to Maryland between those seismic matchups, however. That is the Terrapins’ biggest home game of the season and comes on Senior Day with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looking to post the biggest win of his career. This doesn’t fall under the trap game category, but certainly possesses the potential upset label. Michigan won seven straight in the series, but last year’s game was a 34-27 barnburner.

The next one listed is potentially tricky, as Michigan’s first road game of the season. Talent-wise, the Wolverines are in a much better spot, and while the maize and blue have been good on the road the past two years, that hasn’t been the case in perpetuity.

Thus, the Week 5 game at Nebraska could be a surprise.

The first road game for the two-time defending Big Ten champions comes in one of the nation’s most hostile environments, Memorial Stadium at Nebraska. What happens if the Huskers are 3-1 (or better)? Believe it or not, this is only the fourth time Michigan traveled to Nebraska since 1911. The first game ended in a 6-6 tie, Nebraska won 23-12 in 2012 and lost 32-29 in that memorable 2021 affair. Do not expect the Wolverines to be tested whatsoever the first four weeks prior to this possible headache.

We’re less concerned with a Husker team in the first year of Matt Rhule than we are the following week at Minnesota.

Either way, the road games against Big Ten teams — Michigan State included — won’t be a walk in the park. But, if Michigan is really a championship-caliber team, it will take care of business in these matchups.

