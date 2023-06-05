247Sports lists Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M as breakout teams

Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M could all be good at the same time according to one college football writer. 247Sports’ Raymond Lucas Jr. listed each team among his eight breakout candidates for the 2023 season.

It’s usually rare that all three teams would play quality football in the same season. When two succeed, the other is likely to have a down year. The 2023 season is a rare occasion in which it’s possible, if not likely, that each team reaches eight-or-more wins.

Texas has the most proven roster of the three as they return a particularly strong and high floor offensive line, tight end, receiver room and secondary. They also return one of the best linebackers in the country in Jaylan Ford.

Oklahoma retooled its roster significantly over the offseason with several impact additions. While the team is still lean at defensive tackle, cornerback, offensive line and wide receiver, they should be able to out-talent their schedule on a consistent basis. The Sooners will be especially dominant if their starters can stay healthy.

Texas A&M has perhaps the most impactful quarterback of the three in Conner Weigman. That he was able to excel in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s quarterback-unfriendly offense speaks to his impact for the team. The new offensive system should bring more success for Weigman in 2023.

Here’s a look at Lucas’ rationale for his breakout selections.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“We likely won’t see a Big Ten title out of Maryland but it belongs on this list regardless. The return of Taulia Tagovailoa is huge. The Terrapins went 8-5 and Tagovailoa is back after he threw for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 2022. Roman Hemby, who had a breakout campaign a year ago, also boosts the offense. He ran for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 carries and due to the quality of ball carriers in the Big Ten, never quite got the praise he deserved. He had a 151-yard showing against SMU and ran for 179 against Northwestern and scored three times.”

Expectation: 6 wins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“Iowa is a contender in the Big Ten and it’s not purely due to dominant defense. There are capable weapons on the offensive side of the ball largely because of the transfer portal. The Hawkeyes added quarterback Cade McNamara (Michigan), tight end Erick All (Michigan) and receiver Kaleb Brown (Ohio State). Iowa’s potential boils down to offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who has caught heavy criticism as of late and must silence the noise in order to have a successful season.”

Expectation: 8 wins

Notre Dame

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“After a season that started slow but picked up steam throughout, Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to Arizona State but added former Wake Forest star Sam Hartmanvia the transfer portal. Last season, Hartman threw 38 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, logging 3,701 yards in the process. The Fighting Irish look to get back to competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff and Hartman gives them a boost. Head coach Marcus Freeman has plenty of eyes on him as he looks to turn a strong offseason into more victories in his second year at the helm.”

Expectation: 9-10 wins

“Ole Miss has one of the best quarterback rooms in the nation, boasting three quarterbacks that could start at the Power Five level. Having such versatility at the position is rare and it’s a room that features former Oklahoma State dual-threat standout Spencer Sanders. The Rebels recently added UTSA transfer wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, who makes an already potent-offense more dangerous. To top it off, Ole Miss returns Quinshon Judkins after a strong freshman campaign that makes him a first-team All-America candidate.”

Expectation: 8 wins

“As seen during his tenure at Cincinnati, Luke Fickell is a winner. He went 57-18 overall as head coach of the Bearcats, including a 13-1 record in 2021 when he led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff — the first Group of Five team to do so. Ahead of his first season at Wisconsin, Fickell is tasked with rebuilding the Badgers program and he’s already made progress. After a season filled with offensive woes, Fickell convinced star running back Braelon Allen to stay aboard while adding SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai and Oklahoma transfer signal-caller Nick Evers. The Badgers could also benefit from wide receiver C.J. Williams’ arrival from USC.”

Expectation: 10 wins

Oklahoma

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

“Things were looking rough in Norman to start the season. The Sooners began the season 3-0 but quickly hit the .500 mark after a losing streak that saw their defense get torched repeatedly. It felt like things hit rock bottom when Oklahoma fell, 49-0, to Texas. But the Sooners won their next two games. And while it wasn’t an ideal season, Oklahoma salvaged things with a beatdown of Oklahoma State in Bedlam and reached a bowl game. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be back with the Sooners in 2023 and a top-10 transfer portal class joins him.”

Expectation: 9-10 wins

Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“The lights were too bright for Texas A&M this past season and the injury bug infested the quarterback room. What will happen now that the noise has silenced? The Aggies hired Bobby Petrino to lead the offense, a move that could lead to a revamping of a unit that has playmakers in the fold, including former five-star recruit Evan Stewart, who starred as a true freshman despite the inconsistencies on offense. Don’t buy stock in Texas A&M just yet, but don’t go sleeping on the Aggies, either.”

Expectation: 7-9 wins

Texas

Frank Denius Fields on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday, March 6, 2023.

“Texas didn’t have the breakthrough season that was expected last season, but it took a step forward. Texas logged an 8-5 (6-3 in Big 12) record. If Texas didn’t wear burnt orange and have Bevo as its mascot, the 2022 season would’ve been passable considering the injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers along with preseason ACL tears suffered by wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau. Texas doesn’t have star running back Bijan Robinson anymore, but Ewers and receiver Xavier Worthy are capable of connecting downfield despite last season’s woes.”

Expectation: 10 wins

