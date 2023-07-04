247Sports lists Texas A&M as a team ‘set to rise’ in 2023

College football programs recently applied for the 2022 TCU redemption track are being denied in droves ahead of the 2023 season. Still, one well-known team in College Station, Texas, has received a special invitation to go 12-0 and win a National Title to drive the CFB world insane.

Okay, I’m kidding, but Texas A&M, who went a dreadful 5-7 (2-6 SEC) last season, is a team to watch out for, mainly since the Aggies return more starters than any team in the SEC. At the same time, new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino should bring ingenuity to what was a stale and predictable offense in 2022.

On Monday, Chris Hummer of 247Sports put together an extensive list of every program he believes will “Rise” or “Tumble” in 2023 while putting a heavy emphasis on Texas A&M’s highly talented members of the historic 2022 recruiting class, whose “trial by fire” season should result in immense growth. Here’s what Hummer had to say about the Aggie’s chances to take the next step:

“A lot was made this offseason about Texas A&M’s losses in the transfer portal, but most of the players who departed were backups. As it is, the Aggies return more production than any team in the SEC. And given how young they were as a team a year ago, it’s easy to envision Texas A&M making a leap in 2023. There’s undoubtedly some hope surrounding likely starting quarterback Conner Weigman. He played well down the stretch last season as a five-star true freshman, finishing 2-2 as a starter and throwing eight touchdowns without an interception. Weigman should be a second-year upgrade over the Aggies’ three-man revolving door at the position a year ago. It helps he’ll be able to lob passes to star sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart.”

Hummer may be one of the first non-A&M media members to note that within A&M’s 30-plus transfers this offseason, a bulk of the departing players were backups who would have still seen limited playing time in 2023, so more power to them to search descend on greener pastures.

Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s second-year ascendance controls most of the talking points related to the program’s potential jump, but what has been widely ignored is the progress on the offensive line, a unit coached by Steve Addazio, whose recruiting prowess speaks for itself this offseason. Still, his performance on the field last season was adequate at best.

Yes, injuries took their toll, but all five starters are returning, including center Bryce Foster, right guard Layden Robinson, and right tackle Reuben Fatheree III. In contrast, sophomore guard Kam Dewberry and left tackle Trey Zuhn look to find consistency early. If the O-line struggles, Petrino’s innovative play-calling won’t be able to save a Texas A&M team that has only themselves to blame if things go awry.

