247Sports’ latest 2023 team recruiting rankings

The 2023 recruiting cycle has been a mixed bag for Wisconsin as they look to build on a strong roster.

Nationally, the usual players have been dominating on the circuit. Alabama leads the way according to 247Sports as the Crimson Tide have locked in four five-star recruits in the cycle.

Ohio State is the current Big Ten leader in the clubhouse, as the Buckeyes made their way into the top five of the recent 247Sports recruiting rankings update. The Badgers currently have 13 commitments in the class of 2023, but have yet to land one from a four-star talent according to 247Sports.

Here is a look at where teams stand in the 2023 class:

SMU

SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV (7) tries to go over an ACU defender during Saturday’s game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Sept. 4, 2021. The Mustangs won 56-9.

Utah

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Mississipi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach looks on during the final minute of the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Mississippi State Bulldogs defeated Auburn Tigers 43-34.

Wisconsin

Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst instructs players during a game against Nebraska at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Kansas State

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the back of the helmet of Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) before the game against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College

Rutgers

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Miles Fox (11) and Rondell Bothroyd (40) and linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (5) react after sacking North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) (not pictured) in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Jul 20, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Arizona

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright (0) is stopepd by Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Virginia Tech

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Tahj Bullock (15) runs the ball as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Devyn King (29) and linebacker Gereme Spraggins (21) pursue during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh

during a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Pittsburgh Panthers in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Texas A&M

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball for a touchdown fourth quarter against the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa State

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, left, gives a thumbs up heading into a timeout during a NCAA college football game in the Cheez-It Bowl against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Duke

Jul 21, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Mike Elko talks to the media during the second day of ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Charles Woods (23) reacts after intercepting a pass from the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Michigan

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.

Stanford

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina

Nov 14, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) runs for a touchdown as Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive linemen Miles Fox (11) and Carlos Basham Jr. (9) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) takes the ball down the field avoid North Carolina Tar Heels defense during the DukeÕs Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern

Nov 27, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats mascot Willie the Wildcat performs during a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

Dec 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble by Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville

Dec 30, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Allen Smith (42) celebrates after a win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell looks onto the field after Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9), left, fumbled in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20.

Texas Tech

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks players fans pose for a photo as they celebrate following a 26-16 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) throws during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of an Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet as the Razorbacks celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Florida Gators helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Sep 22, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The 102,455 sign which is the seating capacity in Neyland Stadium and the Power T logo on the south entrance at Neyland Stadium at a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

LSU - 12 four star commits

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Miami - 1 five-star, 8 four-star commits

Jan 22, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head football coach Mario Cristobal reacts while hyping up the crowd during the second half between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State - 1 five-star, 13 four-star commits

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson - 2 five-star, 14 four-star commits

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) and teammates celebrate their win after the game at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Clemson won 30-0.

Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

Oklahoma - 1 five-star, 10 four-star commits

First-year OU football coach Brent Venables works with his team during Thursday’s practice in Norman.

Texas - 2 five-star, 12 four-star commits

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) carries a ball during warmups before the Texas versus Oklahoma State football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Ohio State - 1 five-star, 15 four-star commits

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) during the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia - 2 five-star, 12 four-star commits

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart during the the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Notre Dame - 1 five-star, 17 four-star commits

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) returns a kick for a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama - 4 five-star, 11 four-star commits

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

