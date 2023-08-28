247Sports’ Josh Pate makes College Football Playoff and national title predictions

With Week 1 of the college football season kicking off this weekend there is a lot of excitement amongst college football fans across the country. It also means that it is time for analysts across the sport to make their predictions for the season.

It’s always fun to get takes from different media members across the sport, and at times can be funny to look back on. This was the case last year when Desmond Howard picked Texas A&M to win the national championship with Baylor and Pittsburgh making the playoff as well.

On Saturday, Howard and rest of the college gameday crew made their predictions for this season picking the conference champions, playoff participants, and national champion.

Fast forward to this week, and Josh Pate of 247Sports, CBS Sports HQ, and the host of the Late Kick podcast made his playoff and national championship predictions.

Worth noting is that Pate projects the two-time reigning national champions, Georgia, to miss the CFP and for two Big Ten teams to claim bids once again with Ohio State and Penn State each making the final four teams in his prediction.

Pate projects the Buckeyes to claim the No. 1 overall seed and to beat Penn State in the playoff semifinal before losing to Alabama in the national championship game.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire