247Sports insider projects two ‘23 players to commit to Notre Dame

The Irish have been hard at work on the recruiting trail and one Irish insider believes that it will eventually pay off. Tom Loy of 247Sports has recently put in two crystal ball picks for 2023 prospects that Notre Dame could eventually land.

The first is Illinois offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, a six-foot-six-inch and 308-pound mauler from Rock Island. 247Sports ranks him as a Top-100 prospect, the number one player in the state and the eighth best offensive tackle in the country. Jagusah currently has offers from Michigan, Iowa, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and others.

The other player that Loy believes will pledge to the Irish is Massachusetts athlete Preston Zinter. He also holds a Michigan offer along with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and others. At six-foot-six-inch and 215-pounds Zinter projects to play on defense, either at safety or linebacker.

This is great news for the Irish as they currently have gotten off to a fast start in the 2023 class.

Check out my Junior Year Highlights!! Work not done!! 😤😤 https://t.co/y7pJzh0V77 — Preston Zinter (@Preston_Zinter) January 17, 2022

