247Sports has high expectations for Wisconsin’s offensive line in 2024

247Sports national writer Cody Nagel thinks highly of Wisconsin’s offensive line entering 2024.

The Badgers’ unit came in at No. 4 in his recent ranking of Big Ten’s offensive line groups entering the upcoming season. It fell behind only No. 3 Penn State, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 1 Oregon.

Related: Predicting the best-case scenario for Wisconsin football’s 2024 season

Wisconsin enters the season with a starting group from left to right of Jack Nelson (left tackle), Joe Brunner (left guard), Jake Renfro (center), Joe Huber (right guard) and Riley Mahlman (right tackle).

Its ranking is interesting to note entering the season. On one hand, the Badgers’ unit has severely underperformed relative to expectations since the 2019 season. Some of those struggles were due to constant coaching changes and a stagnant offensive system. But Wisconsin’s time-old reputation of having the best offensive line in the sport just hasn’t been reality for the last four years.

But on the other hand, this group of five starters should take a significant step forward in 2024 in year two under offensive coordinator Phil Longo. 2023 was a significant adjustment period as Longo drastically altered the program’s offensive philosophy, going from a pro-style, under-center system to a spread-out air raid.

Wisconsin did lose an NFL-level center in Tanor Bortolini after the 2023 season. But Renfro is well-equipped to fill his vacancy. The group as a whole is a sure bet to at least improve upon its 2023 performance.

So a No. 4 ranking in the Big Ten entering the season is understandable given the context. Wisconsin has five above-average starters, with one or two who have the chance to be elite (Mahlman, Nelson). There is danger in blindly assuming Wisconsin’s offensive line will be top-notch. In this case, I’d bet on it paying off.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire