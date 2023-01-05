Ohio State basketball vs. Purdue: How to watch, stream the game
Looking for the Ohio State basketball game Thursday night? Here's how and when to find it. #GoBucks
Looking for the Ohio State basketball game Thursday night? Here's how and when to find it. #GoBucks
Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter on the loss to Rutgers and the upcoming game against Ohio State.
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the No. 20 Auburn Tigers in their SEC opener
Sen. Bob Casey said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and expects to make a full recovery.
Senior guard Jaelin Llewellyn called his Michigan basketball teammates from the hospital to celebrate the 79-69 victory over Penn State on Wednesday.
It is bittersweet to see Keyontae Johnson find success elsewhere after all he went through in Gainesville.
On Monday, St. Rita (Chicago, Ill.) four-star center James Brown announced his commitment to North Carolina.
The Big Ten preseason favorites, Indiana is finding itself at a crossroads as the Hoosiers restart conference play at Iowa after a two-week break.
After three years of seeing a trophy buck on trail cameras, a Mississippi teen studying for exams harvested it.
Sharpe did not show up Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game
Patrick Cantlay will look a bit different when he competes this week for the first time in three months.
Two of the top high school players in the country squared off ahead of next weekend's Hoophall Classic.
The former head coach claims he was blackmailed by Claudio Reyna and his wife, Danielle, for not playing their son in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Scottie Scheffler jokes with Bubba Watson about his seat at this year's Masters Champions Dinner.
During a stoppage in UNC basketball's win against Wake Forest, head coach Hubert Davis learned something from Armando Bacot.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers shared what he sees in the NBA trade market one month before the Feb. 9 deadline.
Tuesday night's brutal loss to the Thunder was a low point for the championship-aspiring Celtics. As Chris Forsberg writes, a "bad night" is excusable, but Joe Mazzulla's group has really sputtered since that Finals rematch in Golden State.
Duke spotted N.C. State 15 points by needing more than seven minutes to make its first basket, and somehow, it got worse from there. “We came out soft, timid,” Duke guard Jeremy Roach said.
The Boilermakers saw their 13-game winning streak come to an end.
Damar Hamlin's family wants negativity directed at Tee Higgins to end.
What did the long-time TCU coach say on social media about the Horned Frogs?