247Sports: Former Texas HC Mack Brown a Top 5 recruiter of all-time

Former Texas head coach Mack Brown knew how to recruit. It is one of the many reasons why his Longhorns were able to sustain consistent success for a decade in his time in Austin.

Brown’s teams had nine consecutive 10-win seasons during one stretch of his tenure. It’s that kind of consistency that had many pining for Texas to return back to greatness after its fall off in 2010. Recruiting was the engine that guided Texas to that level of success.

247Sports recently listed Mack Brown in its top five recruiters of all-time. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban won the top spot followed by Urban Meyer, Pete Carroll, Bobby Bowden and a fifth place tie between Alabama’s Paul “Bear” Bryant and Texas’ Mack Brown.

The list puts Brown in elite company, but the recognition is earned. The former Texas head coach secured several top five recruiting classes and five-star recruits over his time in Austin. By winning over big names like Chris Simms, Roy Williams and Vince Young among others, Brown helped build Texas into the brand it is today.

Recruiting established Texas football’s presence in the early 2000’s. It built a legacy for legendary head coach Mack Brown. The Longhorns’ current staff strives to live up to that recruiting standard as it heads toward the SEC.

With Saban’s retirement, 247Sports’ recruiting experts ranked the top recruiters of all time among head coaches. 🔥 MORE: https://t.co/dmb5DlXNZJ pic.twitter.com/tOTdRiGewv — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire