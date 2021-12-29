How 247Sports experts see Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State playing out

The bowl season is in full force but the biggest games are still waiting to be played. In just a few days, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State will face off against each other in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

The New Year’s Six game’s along with the College Football Playoff semi-finals are right around the corner. That will get many experts guessing how the games will play out. That’s what 247Sports did, as Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford made their selections for those games.

Obviously they included the Irish taking on the Cowboys, a game that is very important for Marcus Freeman more than Mike Gundy. Both of them picked Notre Dame to win, but in a closely contested game. Hummer and Crawford have the margin of victory under a touchdown, meaning we could be seeing a game that goes down to the wire.

Our staff predictions have bet to revealed, they will soon, so keep an eye out for them as we give our predictions to how the biggest games of the bowl season will play out.