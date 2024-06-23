247Sports: Deuce Knight could take Notre Dame football to the top

It may seem like FightingIrishWire has become a Deuce Knight stan account, but that is due to the fact that he’s arguably the most anticipated quarterback prospect that Notre Dame has had in over 10 years.

The Irish have signed multiple elite quarterbacks like Jimmy Clausen, Dayne Crist, Gunner Kiel and Brandon Wimbush, but none of them really lived up to the hype. Knight will have an opportunity to do that, as Andrew Ivins of 247Sports believes that he could “might be the lottery ticket that pushes Notre Dame to the top.”

He noted that Knight “keeps improving every time that we see him and his pro day (at the Elite 11) on Thursday was arguably the most exciting of the bunch as he made a few NFL-caliber throws.”

Notre Dame QB commit Deuce Knight is the overall On3 MVP of the @Elite11 Finals☘️ More via @CharlesPower: https://t.co/4cVGSA7u1O pic.twitter.com/GyaQNZYGqe — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 20, 2024

There was yet another mention of Ole Miss trying to flip him, but the way Knight is recruiting for the Irish, it doesn’t seem like it’s a realistic situation.

