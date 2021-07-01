247Sports deems Red River Shootout best game of Week 6

Kevin Borba
·2 min read

Arguably the best rivalry in college football, the Red River Showdown, will have huge implications for both Texas and Oklahoma’s postseason aspirations. The Sooners have won this matchup three times in a row, but by very close margins.

After two years of Oklahoma blowouts in 2011 and 2012, the games since 2013 have been decided by an average of 6.5 points. This year’s matchup could be the most important meeting between the teams, on national terms, since the Mack Brown era.

In a season that Oklahoma has a much more experienced quarterback, Spencer Rattler, who tore up the Big 12 and what was left of Florida last year, the Sooners have a playoff appearance on their mind.

On the other hand, the Longhorns have a new era of Texas football on the horizon under Steve Sarkisian, and they do not want a grace period we have grown accustomed to when there is a new coach. The program and fan base alike are aware of the talent Texas has on its roster. The Longhorns have the potential to be a consistent contender in the Big 12.

It would be an utter disservice to this rivalry game if any other game was ranked ahead of it that particular week. Recently, 247Sports pinpointed each must-see matchup of the week. To no surprise, the Red River Showdown was the choice for Week 6.

Here are the matchups that 247Sports views as the game of the week for the 2021 season.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 247Sports (@247sports)

It’s worth noting Oklahoma and Iowa State’s Week 12 matchup is also on the list likely due to the implications it will have not only their seasons, but Texas’ as well.

If Texas or TCU beat either Oklahoma or Iowa State and have a chance to make the conference title, assuming they beat everyone else, the Week 12 matchup between the Sooners and Cyclones will likely determine which of those two teams make the Big 12 Championship. On the other hand, if history repeats itself, the Week 12 matchup can serve as a preview for the conference championship.

All of the Week 12 speculation between Oklahoma and Iowa State can be thrown out the window if the Longhorns find a way to avenge their quadruple overtime loss in last year’s matchup with the Sooners.

