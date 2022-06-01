247Sports Composite Team Rankings – As of June 1
On the first day of June it feels like a good time to check in on recruiting rankings nationally to see where teams fall as they try and build their 2023 recruiting classes. It’s still early as evidenced by the fact that Alabama has just four players currently committed in their 2023 class, but the foundation for these classes are being poured.
For instance, of Alabama’s four commitments there are three ranked as four-star talents and the other is a five-star. The Tide have a long way to go but that helps explain how despite having such a low number of commitments they’re viewed as the 29th best class to date.
Notre Dame has a loaded class that already has 13 commitments, including a five-star as well as 11 four-stars. Can the Irish keep this class together and can they perhaps finish with the top class in seven months?
Here is a quick look at the 2023 college football recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as of June 1, 2023.
Notables outside the top 25
As mentioned above, Alabama doesn’t make the cut for the top 25 quite yet as they have just four commitments but that will certainly change before long. Here are how just a few notable programs outside the top 25 checked in as of June 1.
Auburn – 58
North Carolina – 49
Oklahoma – 39
Rutgers – 38
Nebraska – 37
Miami – 36
Florida – 35
Wisconsin – 33
Clemson – 32
Alabama – 29
Oklahoma State – 27
Texas A&M – 26
25. Michigan
6 commitments – 2 4-star, 4 3-star
24. Texas
5 commitments – 4 4-star, 1 3-star
23. Michigan State
6 commitments – 3 4-star, 3 3-star
22. Virginia Tech
8 commitments – 8 3-stars
21. Florida State
6 commitments – 3 4-star, 3 3-star
20. TCU
7 commitments – 1 4-star, 6 3-star
19. Minnesota
8 commitments – 8 3-star
18. LSU
5 commitments – 5 4-star
17. West Virginia
7 commitments – 1 4-star, 6 3-star
16. Cincinnati
8 commitments – 2 4-star, 6 3-star
15. Oregon
6 commitments – 5 4-star, 1 3-star
14. Iowa
9 commitments – 9 3-star
13. Colorado
10 commitments – 10 3-star
12. Wake Forest
11 commitments – 10 3-star
11. Baylor
10 commitments – 2 4-star, 8 3-star
10. USC
7 commitments – 3 5-star, 2 4-star, 2 3-star
9. Tennessee
9 commitments – 1 5-star, 3 4-star, 5 3-star
8. Georgia
8 commitments – 6 4-star, 2 3-star
7. Louisville
10 commitments – 4 4-star, 6 3-star
6. Arkansas
11 commitments – 4 4-star, 7 3-star
5. Northwestern
16 commitments – 1 4-star, 15 3-star
4. Ohio State
10 commitments – 8 4-star, 2 3-star
3. Penn State
12 commitments – 1 5-star, 3 4-star, 8 3-star
2. Texas Tech
20 commitments – 4 4-star, 14 3-star
1. Notre Dame
13 commitments – 1 5-star, 11 4-star, 1 3-star
