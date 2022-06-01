247Sports Composite Team Rankings – As of June 1

On the first day of June it feels like a good time to check in on recruiting rankings nationally to see where teams fall as they try and build their 2023 recruiting classes. It’s still early as evidenced by the fact that Alabama has just four players currently committed in their 2023 class, but the foundation for these classes are being poured.

For instance, of Alabama’s four commitments there are three ranked as four-star talents and the other is a five-star. The Tide have a long way to go but that helps explain how despite having such a low number of commitments they’re viewed as the 29th best class to date.

Notre Dame has a loaded class that already has 13 commitments, including a five-star as well as 11 four-stars. Can the Irish keep this class together and can they perhaps finish with the top class in seven months?

Here is a quick look at the 2023 college football recruiting rankings according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, as of June 1, 2023.

Notables outside the top 25

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned above, Alabama doesn’t make the cut for the top 25 quite yet as they have just four commitments but that will certainly change before long. Here are how just a few notable programs outside the top 25 checked in as of June 1.

Auburn – 58

North Carolina – 49

Oklahoma – 39

Rutgers – 38

Nebraska – 37

Miami – 36

Florida – 35

Wisconsin – 33

Clemson – 32

Alabama – 29

Oklahoma State – 27

Texas A&M – 26

25. Michigan

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

6 commitments – 2 4-star, 4 3-star

24. Texas

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

5 commitments – 4 4-star, 1 3-star

23. Michigan State

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

6 commitments – 3 4-star, 3 3-star

22. Virginia Tech

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

8 commitments – 8 3-stars

21. Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

6 commitments – 3 4-star, 3 3-star

20. TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

7 commitments – 1 4-star, 6 3-star

19. Minnesota

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

8 commitments – 8 3-star

18. LSU

Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

5 commitments – 5 4-star

17. West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

7 commitments – 1 4-star, 6 3-star

16. Cincinnati

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

8 commitments – 2 4-star, 6 3-star

15. Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

6 commitments – 5 4-star, 1 3-star

14. Iowa

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

9 commitments – 9 3-star

13. Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

10 commitments – 10 3-star

12. Wake Forest

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments – 10 3-star

11. Baylor

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

10 commitments – 2 4-star, 8 3-star

10. USC

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

7 commitments – 3 5-star, 2 4-star, 2 3-star

9. Tennessee

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

9 commitments – 1 5-star, 3 4-star, 5 3-star

8. Georgia

Joshua L Jones

8 commitments – 6 4-star, 2 3-star

7. Louisville

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

10 commitments – 4 4-star, 6 3-star

6. Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

11 commitments – 4 4-star, 7 3-star

5. Northwestern

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

16 commitments – 1 4-star, 15 3-star

4. Ohio State

USA TODAY SPORTS

10 commitments – 8 4-star, 2 3-star

3. Penn State

USA TODAY SPORTS

12 commitments – 1 5-star, 3 4-star, 8 3-star

2. Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

20 commitments – 4 4-star, 14 3-star

1. Notre Dame

(Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

13 commitments – 1 5-star, 11 4-star, 1 3-star

