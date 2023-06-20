247Sports’ college football bowl projections has Florida playing here

Summer bowl projections for the 2023 college football season were published on Tuesday by 247Sports’ Brad Crawford, whose predictions also included the Florida Gators. Coming off their second-straight losing season, Billy Napier and Co. are looking to get back on the right side of the .500 mark this fall.

That, however, is a steep hill to climb as the Orange and Blue face one of the tougher schedules in the nation. ESPN’s Football Power Index projects a 7-5 record, which would be a move in the right direction for a program mired in mediocrity. As such, they will not be expected to play in a major bowl during the postseason, but nonetheless, will indeed play after the regular-season schedule expired.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Crawford’s prediction has Florida playing the Baylor Bears in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26 at Gerald Ford Stadium on the Southern Methodist Mustangs’ campus in Dallas, Texas.

The Gators open up their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT set.

More Football!

Five-star linebacker commits to Florida, adds to recruiting haul Florida adds third OL to 2024 recruiting class Florida continues recruiting hot streak, lands commitment from Peach State DT This 4-star Georgia WR commit planning on official visit to Florida in fall Florida lands second 4-star DL commitment of the weekend

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire