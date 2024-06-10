247Sports buying stock in LSU’s 2025 recruiting class ahead of June official visit schedule

LSU has been on quite a heater to start the 2025 recruiting class, holding 11 commitments — headlined by five-stars Bryce Underwood and Caden Durham — in a class that ranks as high as No. 2 nationally, depending on the service.

But this is the time of year that can really make or break a class. The June official visit rush is upon us, and it’s been a busy couple of weekends in Baton Rouge for the recruiting staff.

With a strong class already in place and LSU in position to land several more blue-chippers, 247Sports is buying stock in its 2025 class at this point in the cycle.

Class Summary: No. 6 Overall | 11 Commits | 93.81 Avg. Rating That LSU moved down just three spots and remains firmly in the top 10 of the recruiting rankings after Dakorien Moore’s decommitment is a testament to just how deep and talented this class is. Brian Kelly cemented a formidable foundation for this haul with the top-ranked overall player in star quarterback Bryce Underwood, and he may not be the only five-star prospect in this group for long. Last weekend’s official visit put the Tigers in a good spot with Kaliq Lockett, and LSU emerged as perhaps the biggest threat to flip No. 1 interior offensive lineman Soloman Thomas from Florida State. “I think if you did a straw poll of all of us at 247Sports and we had to choose a recruiting class we’re buying stock in right now, it would be LSU,” Ivins said earlier this spring.

Landing players like Kaliq Lockett or Soloman Thomas would be huge, and the Tigers even seem to have gotten back on Dakorien Moore’s radar after he decommitted last month, hosting him for a seemingly productive official visit this past weekend.

There’s a long way to go between now and signing day, but the Tigers have the makings of a truly special class.

