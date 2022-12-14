247Sports bumps Penn State commit J’ven Williams to five-star

With the start of the early signing period for the Class of 2023 coming up next week, it looks like Penn State will be signing a five-star offensive lineman. J'ven Williams picked up a fifth star on his recruiting profile on Tuesday in the updated 247Sports player rankings.

Williams is the top-rated player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, and he committed to Penn State in February. Since then, Williams has made a couple of visits to Penn State and remained a steady force in the recruiting class, which continues to come together leading up to the early signing period. Williams is also a five-star recruit according to On3.

Williams and Alex Birchmeier, a four-star offensive lineman, are considered the main anchors of the recruiting class for Penn State in the Class of 2023. After addressing some key skill positions in the Class of 2022, Birchmeier and Williams lead the way for the current recruiting cycle on the line of scrimmage and should be helping to pave running lanes for Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and protecting Drew Allar in the coming years.

Penn State’s Class of 2023 ranking has also been moved up one spot on the 247Sports composite rankings from No. 13 to No. 12 with Williams being bumped up the player rankings and Penn State adding a pair of defensive linemen in the past 48 hours.

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire